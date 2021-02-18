 

Amplitude Surgical – H1 2020-21 Sales down 5.3% at Constant Exchange Rates

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME plans) (“Amplitude” or the “Group”)  (Paris:AMPLI), leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its sales for the first half of its 2020-21 financial year.

Olivier Jallabert, Amplitude Surgical’s CEO, commented: “In the first half of our 2020-21 financial year, Amplitude Surgical’s activity was impacted, in the second quarter, by the deterioration in the public health situation associated with COVID-19 on the majority of its markets and by the adoption of restrictions on access to operating rooms. As a result, the Group’s activity was down by 5.3% at constant exchange rates compared with the previous year. Novastep has continued its development, and now accounts for approximately 13% of Group sales, with growth of almost 25% at constant exchange rates. Despite the COVID-19 impact, the Group is in a solid financial position and intends to seize any external growth opportunities by looking into openings to acquire rival companies or agents”.

H1 2020-21 sales

6 months to
31/12/2020

6 months to
31/12/2019

Change at current
exchange rates

Change at
constant
exchange rates

In €k - IFRS

France

29,615

30,404

-2.6%

-2.6%

International

16,295

19,429

-16.1%

-9.6%

o/w subsidiaries

12,457

14,363

-13.3%

-4.4%

o/w distributors

3,839

5,066

-24.2%

-24.3%

Total

45,910

49,833

-7.9%

-5.3%

