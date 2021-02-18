Amplitude Surgical – H1 2020-21 Sales down 5.3% at Constant Exchange Rates
Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME plans) (“Amplitude” or the “Group”) (Paris:AMPLI), leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its sales for the first half of its 2020-21 financial year.
Olivier Jallabert, Amplitude Surgical’s CEO, commented: “In the first half of our 2020-21 financial year, Amplitude Surgical’s activity was impacted, in the second quarter, by the deterioration in the public health situation associated with COVID-19 on the majority of its markets and by the adoption of restrictions on access to operating rooms. As a result, the Group’s activity was down by 5.3% at constant exchange rates compared with the previous year. Novastep has continued its development, and now accounts for approximately 13% of Group sales, with growth of almost 25% at constant exchange rates. Despite the COVID-19 impact, the Group is in a solid financial position and intends to seize any external growth opportunities by looking into openings to acquire rival companies or agents”.
|
H1 2020-21 sales
|
6 months to
|
6 months to
|
Change at current
|
Change at
|
In €k - IFRS
|
France
|
29,615
|
30,404
|
-2.6%
|
-2.6%
|
International
|
16,295
|
19,429
|
-16.1%
|
-9.6%
|
o/w subsidiaries
|
12,457
|
14,363
|
-13.3%
|
-4.4%
|
o/w distributors
|
3,839
|
5,066
|
-24.2%
|
-24.3%
|
Total
|
45,910
|
49,833
|
-7.9%
|
-5.3%
|
