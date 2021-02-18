Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME plans) (“Amplitude” or the “Group”) (Paris:AMPLI), leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces its sales for the first half of its 2020-21 financial year.

Olivier Jallabert, Amplitude Surgical’s CEO, commented: “In the first half of our 2020-21 financial year, Amplitude Surgical’s activity was impacted, in the second quarter, by the deterioration in the public health situation associated with COVID-19 on the majority of its markets and by the adoption of restrictions on access to operating rooms. As a result, the Group’s activity was down by 5.3% at constant exchange rates compared with the previous year. Novastep has continued its development, and now accounts for approximately 13% of Group sales, with growth of almost 25% at constant exchange rates. Despite the COVID-19 impact, the Group is in a solid financial position and intends to seize any external growth opportunities by looking into openings to acquire rival companies or agents”.