 

Koios Beverages to be Sold in all Market of Choice Supermarkets in Oregon Starting March 15, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.02.2021, 11:00  |  62   |   |   

After announcing placements of Koios’ beverages in over 200 Colorado convenience stores and Utah’s largest purveyor of sports nutrition products earlier this month, the Company has added the Oregon-based Market of Choice grocery chain to its growing roster of retailers for Koios products. As part of the Company’s continued focus on regional grocers and supermarket chains, this placement in Market of Choice has grown the Company’s presence in the state of Oregon by approximately 36%. All five flavours of KOIOS will be added to Market of Choice stores starting on Monday March 15, 2021.

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that starting on March 15, 2021, its KOIOS nootropic beverage products will be sold in all 11 supermarket locations of Market of Choice, Inc. (“Market of Choice”), a chain of grocery stores in Oregon. With approximately 30 existing retailers of Koios beverages in Oregon (population 4.2 million), the addition of all five KOIOS flavours to the in-store offerings of Market of Choice in its 11 locations can further strengthen awareness and adoption of the Company’s products in the Oregon market. With approximately 135 stores also carrying Koios beverages in California and Washington State, this placement adds to the Company’s already strong presence on the west coast of the United States with a nationwide total of more than 4,000 stores that sell Koios products.

Market of Choice was founded in 1979 with a single location in Cottage Grove, Oregon under the name of Thriftway Market. After acquiring several other grocery stores which operated under the Price Chopper and PC Market banners, the Market of Choice identity was introduced in 2000 in response to demand from patrons for a greater selection of natural and organic products alongside conventional grocery offerings1. As of 2021, Market of Choice employs over 1,400 Oregonians and has locations in Ashland, Belmont, Bend, Cedar Mill, Corvallis, Delta Oaks, Franklin, Medford, West Linn, Willakenzie, and Willamette. Over 7,000 local products are sold at Market of Choice supermarkets in traditional grocery categories as well as homewares, beer and wine, and whole health2. In 2008 Market of Choice made local headlines for its decision to abandon plastic shopping bags at its checkouts, inspired by natural foods giant Whole Foods who also eliminated plastic bags from its stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom earlier in the same year3.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Koios Beverages to be Sold in all Market of Choice Supermarkets in Oregon Starting March 15, 2021 After announcing placements of Koios’ beverages in over 200 Colorado convenience stores and Utah’s largest purveyor of sports nutrition products earlier this month, the Company has added the Oregon-based Market of Choice grocery chain to its growing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
EHang Provides Updates on Major Production Facility and Announces Onsite Investors Day
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From ...
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 7.20 m at 64.88 g/t AuEq
Cameco Pleased as Supreme Court Dismisses CRA Leave to Appeal
Resources Grow as Barrick’s Focus on Geology Delivers Dividends
Auxly Announces Strategic Expansion into Cannabis 1.0
Barrick Proposes Return of Capital Distribution and Declares Dividend
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Kenneth Brooks Davidson as Director of U.S. Operations, Oil and Gas & ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Denali Therapeutics Reports Positive Three-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
New Positive Phase 1/2 Interim Data Presented at WORLDSymposium Shows Neurocognitive Development of ...
New Study from Leading University of Utah Radiation Oncologist Validates Ability of Myriad ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
“Can-Do Attitude”: Koios Subsidiary Launches Canning Facility for Enhanced Development and Manufacturing Workflows, as Well as Co-Packing Opportunities
16.02.21
All Five KOIOS Flavours Now Sold in Good Earth Natural Foods, Utah’s Largest Purveyor of Sports Nutrition Products
12.02.21
Koios Begins Distribution Initiatives in the Convenience Channel with 200+ Store Placements to Date in Colorado Including 7-Eleven and Shell Locations
10.02.21
UNFI Becomes a Distributor of KOIOS and Fit Soda Functional Beverages
28.01.21
New England Specialty and Natural Foods Distributor Chex now Carrying KOIOS and Fit Soda at Request of Grocery Chain Buyers