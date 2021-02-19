Koios Beverages to be Sold in all Market of Choice Supermarkets in Oregon Starting March 15, 2021

After announcing placements of Koios’ beverages in over 200 Colorado convenience stores and Utah’s largest purveyor of sports nutrition products earlier this month, the Company has added the Oregon-based Market of Choice grocery chain to its growing roster of retailers for Koios products. As part of the Company’s continued focus on regional grocers and supermarket chains, this placement in Market of Choice has grown the Company’s presence in the state of Oregon by approximately 36%. All five flavours of KOIOS will be added to Market of Choice stores starting on Monday March 15, 2021.

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that starting on March 15, 2021, its KOIOS nootropic beverage products will be sold in all 11 supermarket locations of Market of Choice, Inc. (“Market of Choice”), a chain of grocery stores in Oregon. With approximately 30 existing retailers of Koios beverages in Oregon (population 4.2 million), the addition of all five KOIOS flavours to the in-store offerings of Market of Choice in its 11 locations can further strengthen awareness and adoption of the Company’s products in the Oregon market. With approximately 135 stores also carrying Koios beverages in California and Washington State, this placement adds to the Company’s already strong presence on the west coast of the United States with a nationwide total of more than 4,000 stores that sell Koios products.



Market of Choice was founded in 1979 with a single location in Cottage Grove, Oregon under the name of Thriftway Market. After acquiring several other grocery stores which operated under the Price Chopper and PC Market banners, the Market of Choice identity was introduced in 2000 in response to demand from patrons for a greater selection of natural and organic products alongside conventional grocery offerings1. As of 2021, Market of Choice employs over 1,400 Oregonians and has locations in Ashland, Belmont, Bend, Cedar Mill, Corvallis, Delta Oaks, Franklin, Medford, West Linn, Willakenzie, and Willamette. Over 7,000 local products are sold at Market of Choice supermarkets in traditional grocery categories as well as homewares, beer and wine, and whole health2. In 2008 Market of Choice made local headlines for its decision to abandon plastic shopping bags at its checkouts, inspired by natural foods giant Whole Foods who also eliminated plastic bags from its stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom earlier in the same year3.