Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Successful Amendments of Credit Agreements to Extend Waivers and Provides Update on Recent Operating Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced that on February 18, 2021, it had successfully amended the agreements governing its outstanding debt, including its $650.0 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility, $1.6 billion of term loans and working capital facilities, and $100.0 million private placement senior notes. In addition, the maturity of approximately $21.0 million of the Company’s debt was extended from November 2021 to November 2022.

As amended, the Company’s credit agreements and related documents waive all existing financial covenants through the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 with most existing financial covenants waived through the end of the first quarter of 2022, with substantially less-restrictive covenants through the end of the first quarter of 2023. Highlights of the amended agreements include: