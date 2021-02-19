 

ISG to Examine Global Enterprise Application-as-a-Service Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.02.2021, 15:49  |  41   |   |   

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of enterprise application-as-a-service platforms.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens report, called Enterprise Application-as-a-Service Platforms, scheduled to be released in July. The report will cover providers of cloud-based human capital management software, enterprise resource planning software and customer relationship management software.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new report will focus on providers of cloud-based software packages for enterprises looking for alternatives to traditional software models, said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Enterprise applications delivered in the cloud can help companies build a robust digital backbone,” he said. “These platforms are ready to use and can support several major business needs.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 70 providers of enterprise application-as-a-service platforms. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants that will be covered are:

  • Cloud Human Capital Management, including applications for core HR, talent management, workforce management, HR service management and business intelligence, as well as supporting functions such as recruitment, development, training, compensation, pay, benefit management and related functionalities. Leading software-as-a-service providers enable a superior user experience in a digital workplace that attracts the best talent. HCM software helps companies manage, engage, develop and retain employees.
  • Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning, covering software that automates and organizes back-office processes and manages the daily activities of organizations such as accounting, finance, project management and procurement. ERP systems are designed to have a common database, based on a defined data structure, for integrating people, processes and technologies across an enterprise. ERP software makes it easy for enterprises to collect, organize, analyze and distribute information across systems. Cloud ERP solutions have features and functionalities similar to on-premises ERP, but are available in easy deployment models that also enable the integration of advanced technologies such as analytics, AI and collaboration tools.
  • Cloud Customer Relationship Management, covering applications for marketing, sales, customer service and digital commerce. These applications manage the entire lifecycle of a customer, including brand building, converting a prospect to a customer and providing user services to build and maintain successful customer relationships. By providing sales automation tools, including mobility for sales workers, CRM has become the core solution to improve sales productivity.

The report will cover the global enterprise application-as-a-service market and examine services available in the U.S. and Europe. ISG analysts Tarun Vaid, Ralf Steck and Monica K will serve as authors of the report.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ISG to Examine Global Enterprise Application-as-a-Service Market Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of enterprise application-as-a-service platforms. The study results will be published in a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHANG ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of EHang ...
JetBlue Launches First Phase of Codeshare with American Airlines, Adding New Routes and ...
Genomic Vision: Financial Information for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Announces 59th Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase
Sanderson Farms, Inc. Holds Annual Meeting of Stockholders
FUBOTV ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against fuboTV, ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Early Participation Results and Early Settlement of Tender Offers ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
The Trade Desk Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
bluebird bio Announces Temporary Suspension on Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 Studies of LentiGlobin Gene ...
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
TechnipFMC Completes Separation of Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
Li-Cycle, North America’s Largest Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, to List on NYSE ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
ISG to Release Report on Innovative SAP Service Partners Helping Enterprises Maximize Benefits of SAP S4/HANA
17.02.21
ISG Launches Study on Cybersecurity Solutions, Services
16.02.21
ISG: Retailers, CPG Companies Must Address Permanent Change in Consumer Buying Behavior
12.02.21
ISG to Announce Fourth-Quarter Financial Results
11.02.21
Pandemie erhöht bei deutschen Fertigungsunternehmen den Wettbewerbsdruck und die Dringlichkeit der digitalen Transformation
10.02.21
ISG Partners With RPA Supervisor to Help Enterprises Optimize and Scale Digital Workforces
08.02.21
Pandemic Accelerates Smart Manufacturing Trend as U.S. Companies Face Disruptions, Continue Push Into Services
05.02.21
Americas Sourcing Market Reaches New High in 2020, As Pandemic Accelerates Move to Cloud
02.02.21
ISG Honors Top Providers for 2020
01.02.21
ISG Expands Neuralify Digital Enablement Platform to Support Automation Anywhere A2019 and UiPath