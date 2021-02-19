ISG to Examine Global Enterprise Application-as-a-Service Market

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens report, called Enterprise Application-as-a-Service Platforms, scheduled to be released in July. The report will cover providers of cloud-based human capital management software, enterprise resource planning software and customer relationship management software.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new report will focus on providers of cloud-based software packages for enterprises looking for alternatives to traditional software models, said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Enterprise applications delivered in the cloud can help companies build a robust digital backbone,” he said. “These platforms are ready to use and can support several major business needs.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 70 providers of enterprise application-as-a-service platforms. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants that will be covered are:

Cloud Human Capital Management , including applications for core HR, talent management, workforce management, HR service management and business intelligence, as well as supporting functions such as recruitment, development, training, compensation, pay, benefit management and related functionalities. Leading software-as-a-service providers enable a superior user experience in a digital workplace that attracts the best talent. HCM software helps companies manage, engage, develop and retain employees.

, covering software that automates and organizes back-office processes and manages the daily activities of organizations such as accounting, finance, project management and procurement. ERP systems are designed to have a common database, based on a defined data structure, for integrating people, processes and technologies across an enterprise. ERP software makes it easy for enterprises to collect, organize, analyze and distribute information across systems. Cloud ERP solutions have features and functionalities similar to on-premises ERP, but are available in easy deployment models that also enable the integration of advanced technologies such as analytics, AI and collaboration tools.

, covering applications for marketing, sales, customer service and digital commerce. These applications manage the entire lifecycle of a customer, including brand building, converting a prospect to a customer and providing user services to build and maintain successful customer relationships. By providing sales automation tools, including mobility for sales workers, CRM has become the core solution to improve sales productivity.

The report will cover the global enterprise application-as-a-service market and examine services available in the U.S. and Europe. ISG analysts Tarun Vaid, Ralf Steck and Monica K will serve as authors of the report.