Kronos Advanced Technologies Selects BOTS Inc to Develop a Next-gen Dogecoin Mining rig for Installation in the KNOS Flagship Line of Air Purifiers AirDoge

Los Angeles,CA, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today that the Company chose the development team at BOTS Inc to develop a next-generation cryptocurrency mining rig capable of mining several cryptocurrencies -including Dogecoin. Cryptocurrency mining refers to the process of digitally adding transaction records to the blockchain, which is a publicly distributed ledger holding the history of every transaction. Mining is a record-keeping process executed through immense computing power. Each crypto miner around the world contributes to a decentralized peer-to-peer network to ensure the payment network is fluid, trustworthy, and secure.

Recently, KNOS filed an application for provisional patent protection regarding a first-ever air purifier with a built-in Dogecoin mining rig. This rig which will be cooled by the AirDoge fans and will be controllable utilizing an app that allows access through a computer or smartphone to program which coin to mine as well as moving coins out to an exchange or any wallet. KNOS became the first publicly traded Company to accept Dogecoin as payment for its products, joining the select group of businesses, including car dealerships and other businesses worldwide, to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

Dogecoin started as a fun meme cryptocurrency but now has a market capitalization of $7 billion and a huge global following.

"Kronos is at a pivotal moment in the Company's long history which started implementing strategic initiatives to focus on developing a portfolio of high-quality, innovative solutions for clean and safe air as well as building and developing products that gained visibility in the market and investment community. As we continue to build a foundation of value creation for the Company and our shareholders, we believe engaging BOTS Inc as a partner will play a key role in developing the full potential of Kronos and raising the overall awareness of the Company," commented Michael Rubinov, President of Kronos.

