 

Westlake Chemical Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.02.2021, 00:03  |  31   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2700 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. This dividend will be payable on March 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on March 2, 2021.

This is the 66th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

About Westlake

Westlake is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. Headquartered in Houston, we provide the building blocks for vital solutions — from packaging and healthcare products to automotive and consumer goods, to building and construction products. For more information, visit the company's web site at www.westlake.com.



