Linde Recognized by S&P Global in The Sustainability Yearbook 2021

Guildford, UK, February 22, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) has once again been recognized for its strong sustainability track record with a Bronze Medal in The Sustainability Yearbook 2021. Linde was also ranked as one of the leading companies in the global chemicals sector.

Published by S&P Global, The Sustainability Yearbook is one of the largest and most comprehensive global databases on corporate sustainability. The results in the yearbook are based on S&P Global's 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which evaluated more than 7,000 companies across over 60 industries, awarding recognition to 631 organizations.

"In 2020, we made tangible progress against our climate targets," said Riva Krut, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer at Linde. "Sustainability is firmly embedded in our business and we are honored by this recognition from S&P Global."

Linde recently announced it had reduced its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 16% at the end of 2020, compared to 2018. This places Linde on track to achieve its target of lowering GHG emissions intensity by 35% in 2028. In addition to its own sustainability targets, Linde also helps its customers improve their environmental performance and reduce their carbon footprint. It is the only company in the chemical sector to be admitted in the DJSI World for eighteen consecutive years. The company is a member of the FTSE4Good Index Series and was awarded an A in MSCI's ESG Ratings assessment in June 2020.

More information about Linde's sustainable development priorities, targets and performance can be found online at www.linde.com


About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

