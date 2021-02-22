908 Devices to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 30, 2021

908 Devices Inc., (Nasdaq: MASS) a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 before market open on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Company management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.908devices.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay within 24 hours after the event.