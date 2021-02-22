Lottery.com, a Leading Platform to Play the Lottery Online, Enters into Definitive Agreement with Trident Acquisitions Corp. to Become Publicly Traded

- Favorable Industry Conditions Driven by Massive Addressable Market, Shifting Consumer Preferences Toward Wagering and Latency of Lottery Market as a Full Digital Experience -

- Lottery.com Aims to Become a Global Marketplace, Offering Legally Available Games of Chance to Consumers Across the World -

- Estimated Post-Transaction Enterprise Value of Approximately $526 Million with Over $45 Million in Cash to Fund Growth, Assuming No Redemptions -

- Lottery.com Stockholders Will Roll 100% of Their Equity Into the Combined Company With No Minimum Cash Requirement -

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Acquisitions Corp. (Nasdaq: TDACU, TDAC, TDACW) ("Trident") and AutoLotto, Inc. (“ Lottery.com ”), a leading online platform to play the lottery online or from a mobile device, have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Lottery.com becoming a publicly listed company.

Founded in 2015, Lottery.com empowers users to play the lottery from their phone and on the go. It offers official state-sanctioned lottery games, like Powerball, Mega Millions and state games where permissible. Lottery.com is also the world’s largest provider of lottery data to over 400 digital publishers, including hundreds of digital newspapers, television and news sites, and major digital publishers such as Google, Verizon/Yahoo and Amazon’s Alexa devices.

Lottery.com has been a pioneer in the lottery industry, working closely with state regulators to advance the industry into the digital age. Through its online platform, Lottery.com provides official lottery games and enhanced regulatory capabilities by developing innovative blockchain technology, while also capturing untapped market share, including digitally native players.

With the expected proceeds to be received by Lottery.com upon the closing of the transaction, Lottery.com would be well-positioned to accelerate its revenue growth through further expansion in its existing markets and into new high-growth markets both domestically and internationally.

Lottery.com Investment Highlights