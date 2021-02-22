Asure Software Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 will be released after the market close on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Asure will host a conference call to discuss the results at 3:30pm CT (4:30pm ET) on the same day.



Asure CEO Pat Goepel and CFO John Pence will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.