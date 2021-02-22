Latest Variable Universal Life Offerings from Lincoln Financial Provide New Options for Guaranteed Protection and Market Growth Opportunities

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) has launched its latest Lincoln VULONE and Lincoln Survivorship VULONE (SVULONE) variable universal life (VUL) insurance offerings. The new VULONE products offer two guaranteed minimum death benefit choices so clients can tailor their policy to their specific needs - from the cost of the coverage to the length and amount. They are now also available with a new Bonus Rider for enhanced cash value growth opportunities that can grow the policy death benefit beyond the initial amount or be accessed for future needs.

“In recent years, VUL policies have emerged as a strong choice for those looking for guaranteed lifetime death benefit protection and the opportunity to take advantage of market growth,” said Stafford Thompson, Jr., senior vice president of Life Product Management at Lincoln. “With our latest VULONE offerings, Lincoln is bringing greater optionality and flexibility to clients so they can design the policy that works best for them, whether they need protection for life, a balance of protection and cost or additional growth potential.”