 

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences in February and March 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Company’s Executive Leadership Selected to Participate at SXSW Online 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi management will participate at two upcoming conferences and at SXSW Online 2021:

  • Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is being held on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations & Treasury will present “Jushi, No Longer the Sleeping Giant at 9:25am ET as well as host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.
  • Needham 2nd Annual Cannabis Conference (Virtual) is being held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Erich Mauff, President, Board Member and Founder is scheduled to host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.
  • SXSW Online 2021 is being held March 16-20, 2021. Andreas “Dre” Neumann, Chief Creative Director is scheduled to participate in the "Quick Pivot in Cannabis Reimagines Retail for All" panel and Kim Bambach, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to moderate the "Alternative Financing for a Cash-Based/Strapped Industry" panel. For more information about SXSW online 2021, please click here.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during these events, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at Investors@jushico.com.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
561-281-0247
Investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
570-209-2947
Ellen@Mattio.com

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences in February and March 2021 Company’s Executive Leadership Selected to Participate at SXSW Online 2021BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer Hits $1 billion in AuM Mark
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
NMPA Approves Toripalimab in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma after ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades
Nevada Copper Provides Corporate and Operations Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
29.01.21
3 Aktien, die ihren Kurs 2021 verdreifachen könnten
28.01.21
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Partial Redemption of Senior Secured Notes Due January 2023
26.01.21
Jushi Holdings Inc. Acquires Remaining Equity Interests in Agape Total Health Care Inc, a Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Dispensary Permit Holder
26.01.21
Denis Arsenault Acquires Additional Securities of Jushi Holdings Inc.