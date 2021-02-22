 

Advisor Chooses Ameriprise for Independence and Financial Planning Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.02.2021, 20:00   

Financial advisor Ellie Tobin Stubbs recently joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, LLC (NYSE: AMP) from TIAA-CREF Individual & Institutional Services, LLC, in Barre, Vermont with $64 million in client assets. Stubbs joined the firm for the opportunity to become independent, align with a firm focused on delivering comprehensive financial advice to clients, and to join forces with Ameriprise private wealth advisor Denise Palmer, ChFC, CLTC.

Financial advisor Ellie Tobin Stubbs recently joined the independent channel of Ameriprise Financial, LLC. Photo courtesy of Stubbs.

Stubbs considered many firms, evaluating each one’s model of independence, financial planning capabilities, resources to help deepen relationships with clients and develop new ones, culture, and product platform. She found Ameriprise rose to the top in each of those categories and was impressed by how Ameriprise field vice president Michael Sondak and his team would partner with her to add value to her clients through the use of the firm’s capabilities.

“I was looking for a firm to support the comprehensive, compassionate way I serve clients. Ameriprise has the solutions my clients need to reach their goals, including a good selection for those that value socially responsible investing,” said Stubbs on her decision to move firms.

Stubbs and Palmer have known each other for over twenty years, bonding over their passions for socially responsible investing, philanthropy and helping clients feel more confident about their financial futures. They stayed in touch over the years, and found the right synergies were in place for them to work together.

“Denise’s team members are smart, dedicated, and effuse passion for financial planning. They are an incredible team of women who want to grow to serve more clients with integrity, which aligns with how I work with my clients,” said Stubbs on joining Palmer’s team. “And, I saw that Denise’s team is reflective of the broader culture at Ameriprise. I attended a virtual recruiting event last fall and was impressed by Ameriprise’s support for and commitment to women advisors.”

Palmer’s practice was established in 1996 and manages $100 million in client assets. The team also includes associate financial advisors Sara Blondin, MBA, CRPC and Gina Hilton-VanOsdall, BFATM.

More than 4,300 financial advisors have joined Ameriprise since 2008.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Company data as of Q2 2020



