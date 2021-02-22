El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Thursday, March 11, 2021

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco”) (NASDAQ: LOCO) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, March 11, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Hosting the call will be Bernard Acoca, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Larry Roberts, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be issued that same day, shortly after the market close.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 877-407-3982 or for international callers by dialing 201-493-6780. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 or for international callers by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13715273. The replay will be available until Thursday, March 25, 2021.