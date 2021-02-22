Spirit Realty Capital Prices $450 Million of 2.100% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028 and $350 Million of 2.700% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2032

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) (“Spirit” or the “Company”) announced today that its operating partnership, Spirit Realty, L.P. (the “operating partnership”), has priced a public offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 2.100% senior notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”) and $350 million aggregate principal amount of 2.700% senior notes due 2032 (the “2032 Notes” and, together with the 2028 Notes, the “Notes”). The 2028 Notes priced at 99.364% of the principal amount and will mature on March 15, 2028. The 2032 Notes priced at 99.344% of the principal amount and will mature on February 15, 2032. The offering is expected to settle on March 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company.

BofA Securities, Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Capital One Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. and Truist Securities, Inc. acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.