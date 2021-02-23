 

Vasta to acquire Editora Eleva

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 02:34  |  67   |   |   

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasta Platform Limited (“Company”) (NASDAQ: VSTA) today announced the execution by its subsidiary, Somos Sistemas de Ensino S.A. (“Somos Sistemas”), of a Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire (the “Acquisition”), subject to certain conditions precedent, Editora Eleva S.A. (“Editora Eleva”), a K-12 education platform provider, from Eleva Educação S.A. (“Eleva”). As consideration for the Acquisition, Vasta will pay a purchase price amounting to R$ 580 million, subject to certain price adjustments, in installments over a 5-year period (each installment adjusted by the positive variation of the CDI index), which corresponds to a multiple of 16.6x the EBITDA of Editora Eleva for the year ended on December 31, 2020.

In addition to the Acquisition, Saber Serviços Educacionais S.A. (“Saber”), an affiliate of Cogna Educação S.A. that operates the group’s proprietary schools, agreed to sell, subject to certain conditions precedent (including, but not limited to, the satisfaction of all conditions precedent for closing of the Acquisition), up to all of the K-12 schools owned by it to Eleva. Also, upon closing of the Acquisition, Somos Sistemas and Eleva will enter into a commercial agreement setting forth the main terms that will guide a long-term partnership with Eleva, including the sales of learning systems materials to approximately 90% of the students of the schools currently owned by Eleva, as well as any greenfield or newly-acquired schools with the same business profile and all schools that are acquired from Saber, during a period of 10 years. The commercial agreement also provides for a commercial discount amounting to R$ 15 million per year, valid for the first 4 years after execution of the commercial agreement and granted by Somos Sistemas for the benefit of Eleva.

The consummation of the Acquisition is subject to certain customary conditions precedent, including the approval of the Brazilian antitrust authority and the closing of the sale of the schools by Saber as described above.

The Company believes that the Acquisition will be a meaningful addition to the Company’s portfolio of education platforms, providing new clients, market experience, and potential cost synergies.

The Company will provide notice of the closing of the Acquisition.

CONFERENCE CALL
The Company will also host a corresponding conference call and webcast on February 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vasta to acquire Editora Eleva SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vasta Platform Limited (“Company”) (NASDAQ: VSTA) today announced the execution by its subsidiary, Somos Sistemas de Ensino S.A. (“Somos Sistemas”), of a Sale and Purchase Agreement to acquire …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Blue Hydrogen System Has Applications for Bus Fleets and Trains
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
Valneva Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Lot Consistency Study for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Kimberly Harriman Joins Plug Power Board of Directors
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Cleared to Proceed with Human Studies of Tempol for the Treatment of ...
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin