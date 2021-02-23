 

DGAP-News Biotest AG: Biotest supports clinical study with Pentaglobin(R) in COVID-19 at the University Hospital AKH Vienna

Biotest supports clinical study with Pentaglobin(R) in COVID-19 at the University Hospital AKH Vienna

  • University Hospital AKH Vienna investigates various COVID-19 therapies in platform trial (ACOVACT)
  • Additional study arm with Pentaglobin(R) started
  • Pentaglobin(R) supports the immune system in eliminating bacteria and toxins and can regulate excessive immune responses

 

Dreieich, 23 February 2021. In a study arm of the ACOVACT trial, the treatment of patients with severe COVID-19 with Pentaglobin(R) has been started. ACOVACT (Austrian CoronaVirus Adaptive Clinical Trial) is a multicentre, randomised, controlled, open-label platform trial initiated by the University Hospital AKH Vienna to study various antiviral and adjunctive therapies for COVID-19 patients.

In the study arm, investigating immunomodulatory therapies, 20 COVID-19 patients in intensive care with pneumonia and elevated inflammatory markers and with a risk of developing sepsis or acute respiratory failure will be treated with Pentaglobin(R).

"Due to its immunomodulating effect, we believe Pentaglobin(R) offers a promising approach for treating severe courses of COVID-19 disease and we aim to investigate this more in detail in the ACOVACT trial," emphasises Univ.-Prof. Dr. Roman Ullrich, Senior Consultant Intensive Care Medicine at the University Clinic for Anaesthesia at the Medical University Vienna who is the principal investigator of the sub-study with Pentaglobin(R).

The IgM-enriched immunoglobulin preparation Pentaglobin(R) is an established treatment option for patients with severe bacterial infections. A meta-analysis of patients with sepsis and septic shock demonstrated a significant reduction in mortality and a shorter duration of mechanical ventilation.[1] Pentaglobin(R) has an immunomodulatory effect and could therefore help to positively influence the often excessive immune response in severe courses of COVID-19. In addition, the antibodies in Pentaglobin(R) can bind to a variety of bacteria and their toxins, supporting their destruction by the immune system. Secondary bacterial infections are increasingly being observed in COVID-19 patients with severe courses of the disease. Biotest supports the project within the scope of an academic-industry collaboration (Investigator Initiated Study).

