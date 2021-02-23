DGAP-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Study Biotest AG: Biotest supports clinical study with Pentaglobin(R) in COVID-19 at the University Hospital AKH Vienna 23.02.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Biotest supports clinical study with Pentaglobin(R) in COVID-19 at the University Hospital AKH Vienna

University Hospital AKH Vienna investigates various COVID-19 therapies in platform trial (ACOVACT)

Additional study arm with Pentaglobin (R) started

Pentaglobin(R) supports the immune system in eliminating bacteria and toxins and can regulate excessive immune responses

Dreieich, 23 February 2021. In a study arm of the ACOVACT trial, the treatment of patients with severe COVID-19 with Pentaglobin(R) has been started. ACOVACT (Austrian CoronaVirus Adaptive Clinical Trial) is a multicentre, randomised, controlled, open-label platform trial initiated by the University Hospital AKH Vienna to study various antiviral and adjunctive therapies for COVID-19 patients.

In the study arm, investigating immunomodulatory therapies, 20 COVID-19 patients in intensive care with pneumonia and elevated inflammatory markers and with a risk of developing sepsis or acute respiratory failure will be treated with Pentaglobin(R).

"Due to its immunomodulating effect, we believe Pentaglobin(R) offers a promising approach for treating severe courses of COVID-19 disease and we aim to investigate this more in detail in the ACOVACT trial," emphasises Univ.-Prof. Dr. Roman Ullrich, Senior Consultant Intensive Care Medicine at the University Clinic for Anaesthesia at the Medical University Vienna who is the principal investigator of the sub-study with Pentaglobin(R).

The IgM-enriched immunoglobulin preparation Pentaglobin(R) is an established treatment option for patients with severe bacterial infections. A meta-analysis of patients with sepsis and septic shock demonstrated a significant reduction in mortality and a shorter duration of mechanical ventilation.[1] Pentaglobin(R) has an immunomodulatory effect and could therefore help to positively influence the often excessive immune response in severe courses of COVID-19. In addition, the antibodies in Pentaglobin(R) can bind to a variety of bacteria and their toxins, supporting their destruction by the immune system. Secondary bacterial infections are increasingly being observed in COVID-19 patients with severe courses of the disease. Biotest supports the project within the scope of an academic-industry collaboration (Investigator Initiated Study).