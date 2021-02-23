Enerkon Solar International Announces Today the Receipt of an Official Letter of Acceptance from the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - Enerkon Solar International (OTC Pink. ENKS) announces today the receiving of on an Official Letter of Acceptance and Thanks from the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, for their joint cooperation and New Projects between the Government of Ukraine, its companies and ENKS, leading the Consortium.

Today, ENKS Chairman Benjamin Ballout Stated that:

"We are pleased to receive an official letter of acceptance and appreciation, for our joint cooperation with the Government of the Ukraine in relation to the large projects recently reported in the news."





"In our previous press release on the matter, we had just entered initial talks, however currently, we are now awarded, the ChNPP Solar Powered Steam Boiler Turbine COGeneration facility. which will produce up to 3 Gigawatts when completed and in addition, we are awarded the Hydrogen Electrophoresis Plant to produce industrial volume tonnage of Green Hydrogen for sale to the EU Market for which we already have Off take Purchase Guarantees and for our award in the Telecommunications sphere, we have been awarded the National 5G network whereby our partner is the state owned UkrDorSvyaz - Ukrainian Road Telecommunication Systems for which ENKS will invite Major EPC Partners in to complete the Network, in cooperation with the Government of Ukraine and our financial partners".

"We have this last week formed the American Ukraine Green Energy and Telecom Holdings LLC for the SPV and controlling entity of our ENKS projects in UKRAINE and our partner in this new company (registered in Wyoming) is the Director of the JSC Ukrainian Capital Bank Mr. Ryazantsev Anatoly CEO Kiev, Ukraine and Mr. Michael Vishmudt our Balkans Expert and Joint Venture Partner in the projects implementation."