Spotlight on the CareDx’s Symposium at the Upcoming Cutting Edge of Transplantation (CEoT) Meeting

CareDx will host a lunch symposium on Thursday, February 25, titled “AlloSure and Relative Change Value.” Moderated by Vinaya Rao, MD, MUSC. The program showcases an impressive line-up of speakers which includes:

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, continues to exhibit a leading presence at the Cutting Edge of Transplantation (CEoT) Meeting, February 25-27, 2021, with leading institutions sharing AlloSure donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) data in both poster presentations and symposium.

Gaurav Gupta, MD, VCU, presenting the results from the ADMIRAL study which validates AlloSure’s performance in detecting allograft rejection and additionally demonstrates AlloSure’s ability to predict EGFR decline.





Sanjiv Anand, MD, Intermountain Healthcare, presenting data on the importance of relative change value within a real-life patient population.





Nicole Ali, MD, NYU Langone Health, presenting her experience managing transplant patients using AlloSure dd-cfDNA during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Arjang Djamali, MD, University of Wisconsin, and Hassan Fattah, MD, University of Kentucky, presenting a number of case studies on their latest clinical experience using AlloSure dd-cfDNA.



“The ADMIRAL study is really exciting data, showing the value of dd-cfDNA beyond rejection, building utility for outcomes that are very important in the post-transplant surveillance setting,” said Dr. Gupta. “With more than 1,000 real-life patients from eight transplant centers included, the data shows that AlloSure’s performance remains robust across the heterogeneity of clinical practice, but also shows the value in both short-term and long-term outcomes.”

Additionally, the following three abstracts on AlloSure will be presented:

Johns Hopkins, VCU, and Washington University: Utility of Donor-derived Cell Free DNA for Detecting ABMR in Patients with AT1R Antibodies





Geisinger: Role of Cell Free DNA in Simultaneous Liver and Kidney Transplant – a Case Report





UT San Antonio: Serial Donor-derived cell-free DNA Monitoring throughout Biopsy-Proven Acute Rejection Treatment in Pediatric Renal Transplant Recipients



“CEoT remains a highlight of the year, continuing to showcase the latest innovation,” said Reg Seeto, CEO, CareDx. “We are excited to be sharing new insights around AlloSure and look forward to the results of the 1,000 patient multi-center ADMIRAL study.”

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com .

