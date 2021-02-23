Acreage Announces Management Change

"I would like to thank Glen for his unmatched work ethic and professionalism in taking Acreage public and assisting in transforming the company from an investment entity generating less than $10 million in annual revenues to a leading MSO reporting approximately $115 million in annual revenues in less than three years. We wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Peter Caldini, Acreage’s CEO.

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage” or “Company”) (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTC: ACRHF, ACRDF) announced today that Glen Leibowitz, Acreage's Chief Financial Officer, is leaving the Company, effective April 2, 2021. Glen, who was a key player in establishing Acreage as a leading participant in the developing cannabis industry, has agreed to stay on during this period and work with his replacement to ensure a smooth and orderly transition.

As a result of this change, Steve Goertz has been appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective April 2, 2021. Steve brings more than 25 years of finance, capital markets and strategic planning experience in a variety of industries. Mr. Goertz served as Chief Financial Officer of sgsco, a private equity owned global marketing services organization where he led the restructuring of the finance function and participated in the rationalization of an organization built through acquisitions. Prior to that, Mr. Goertz was the Chief Financial Officer of goeasy Ltd., a Toronto Stock Exchange listed consumer finance company, where he co-led the transformation of the business from a hard goods retailer to a leading non-bank financial services organization. In this role, he was also responsible for the development of systems and the establishment of a risk management discipline and successfully transformed the capital structure through a series of equity and debt offering. Mr. Goertz also served in various finance and accounting roles at Sobeys, Maple Leaf Foods, and Deloitte.

Prior to joining Acreage, Mr. Goertz gained considerable cannabis capital markets experience having spent the past 14 months working with Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition corporation, focused on the cannabis industry in the U.S. and globally.

"We are delighted to welcome Steve to the Acreage team," commented Peter Caldini. "Steve’s extensive experience as a public company CFO, his deep expertise in complex transactions, and his recent experience in the cannabis industry make him ideal to lead Acreage’s Finance and Accounting functions as we continue to effectively implement our growth strategies.”