 

T2 Biosystems to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 4, 2021

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after market close on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing a live and archived webcast of the event at www.t2biosystems.com, on the Investors page in the Events & Presentations section. The call will also be available by dialing 877-407-9208 (U.S.) or 201-493-6784 (International) five to ten minutes prior to the start time.

About T2 Biosystems:
T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx Instrument, T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Cauris Panel, and T2Lyme Panel, as well as additional products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers, and biothreat pathogens.

Media Contact:
Gina Kent, Vault Communications
gkent@vaultcommunications.com
610-455-2763

Investor Contact:
Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinIR.com
415-937-5406




