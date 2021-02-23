VYNE Therapeutics to Report Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 on March 4

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, on Thursday, March 4, 2021, before the market opens. VYNE will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call

Thursday, March 4 th @ 8:30am Eastern Time

Toll Free: 877-407-0784 International: 201-689-8560 Conference ID: 13715616 Live Event Call me Click Here: • Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me link for instant telephone access to the event. • Call me link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time. Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143225

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website at https://vynetherapeutics.com promptly after the conference call.



About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies in dermatology and beyond.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, VYNE is working to develop and commercialize a variety of solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST), and has received FDA approval for AMZEEQ (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, the world’s first topical minocycline, and for ZILXI (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%, the first minocycline product of any kind to be approved by the FDA for use in rosacea. For more information about our approved products, please see AMZEEQ’s Full Prescribing Information at AMZEEQ.com and ZILXI’s Full Prescribing Information at ZILXI.com.