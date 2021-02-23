Quantum Computing Inc. Appoints Robert B. Fagenson, National Holdings Vice Chairman and Former NYSE Floor Governor and Vice Chairman, to its Board of Directors

Following his appointment, QCI’s board now has five directors with three serving independently. The appointment advances the company toward satisfying the requirements of its application to list its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

LEESBURG, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCQB: QUBT) (QCI), a leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, has appointed finance and capital markets industry leader, Robert B. Fagenson , to serve on the company’s board of directors and as chair of its audit committee.

Fagenson brings to QCI over 50 years of executive leadership experience, with a deep understanding of public company governance gained from having served most of his career in senior positions at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and as head of other leading capital market organizations.

Since 2014, Fagenson has held various executive positions including chairman, executive vice chairman and CEO, and is presently the non-executive vice chairman of National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD), a leading full-service investment banking and asset management firm with subsidiaries that include National Securities Corporation, founded in 1947.

Fagenson is also the chairman, president and CEO of Fagenson & Co., which for 50 years has been engaged in institutional brokerage, investment banking and money management.

Fagenson spent the early part of his career at the NYSE, where he was the managing partner of one of the largest specialist firms operating on the trading floor. As a member of the NYSE, he served as a floor governor. He was elected to the NYSE board of directors in 1993 and eventually served as vice chairman for several years.

“The QCI team is fortunate to have Robert, a corporate leader of tremendous stature and experience, join the board of directors at this pivotal moment in the company’s growth,” stated QCI chairman, president and CEO, Robert Liscouski. “His extraordinary executive and governance experience brings us invaluable knowledge, insights and relationships in the worlds of business, finance and the capital markets.”

“As our new board member and audit committee chair, he will help guide our financial and operational development as we focus on scaling our business and pursuing the many growth opportunities ahead in the rapidly evolving quantum space.”

“As an early investor in the company, I have come to admire QCI’s exceptional leadership and technical teams, and appreciate the tremendous shareholder value they have created with their groundbreaking software for quantum computing,” said Fagenson. “I’m excited to now become a greater part of its journey toward growth and success, and especially as businesses, including many in the capital markets, are now increasingly looking to quantum computing to solve many of their most challenging operational problems.”