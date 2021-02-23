DDN Global Leader in Intelligent Infrastructure and Technology Announces Record Breaking Revenue of $400 Million in 2020

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, today announced record-breaking annual revenue of $400 million and its highest ever profitability in 2020. With an install base of more than 11,000 customers and a loyal global network of resellers and distributors, the company delivered 52 percent in revenue growth from 2018 to 2020 under its DDN and Tintri brands. 2020 also marks the fifth consecutive year of customer expansion, and revenue and profitability growth for DDN.

While global pandemic challenges touched the lives of everyone across the globe, DDN's Intelligent Infrastructure solutions played a key role in helping many of the world's leading science and research facilities identify, prevent, treat, and pave the path to eradicate COVID-19. DDN's storage systems at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and The Sanger Institute, part of the COVID-19 Genomics UK consortium (COG-UK), are just two examples of the many leading research facilities relying on DDN to intelligently process massive amounts of data and deliver significant scientific breakthroughs.

"In 2020 we grew DDN's topline to $400 million, delivering our best financial performance ever, and for that we thank our wonderful customers, partners and DDN team members. In addition, with a 65 percent increase in our research and development investments for the last two years, we continue to be fully committed to long term technological innovation," said Alex Bouzari, CEO and co-founder, DDN. "However, we are most proud of having delivered technology which played a part in helping develop COVID-19 vaccines, curtailing the spread of the devastation caused by this disease, and ultimately saving many lives."

DDN solutions are deployed by more than 11,000 customers across Enterprise At Scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government and academia. 30 percent of the automobile and aerospace manufacturers, 40 percent of leading investment banks, 50 percent of the world's largest oil and gas facilities, 70 percent of the top 500 supercomputers and 100 percent of the world's largest service providers use DDN Intelligent Infrastructure products and solutions. Along with its Tintri Enterprise division, DDN continues to innovate in new and exciting markets, such as Autonomous Driving, AI and Hybrid Cloud, growing its overall Enterprise revenue by more than 600 percent since 2018.