 

DDN Global Leader in Intelligent Infrastructure and Technology Announces Record Breaking Revenue of $400 Million in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 15:00  |  53   |   |   

World's Largest Private Data Storage Company Continues to Successfully Expand Global Reach and Technology Leadership in AI and Enterprise At Scale Markets

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, today announced record-breaking annual revenue of $400 million and its highest ever profitability in 2020. With an install base of more than 11,000 customers and a loyal global network of resellers and distributors, the company delivered 52 percent in revenue growth from 2018 to 2020 under its DDN and Tintri brands. 2020 also marks the fifth consecutive year of customer expansion, and revenue and profitability growth for DDN.

DDN is a premier provider of Artificial Intelligence and Data Management software and hardware solutions enabling Intelligent Infrastructure.

While global pandemic challenges touched the lives of everyone across the globe, DDN's Intelligent Infrastructure solutions played a key role in helping many of the world's leading science and research facilities identify, prevent, treat, and pave the path to eradicate COVID-19. DDN's storage systems at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and The Sanger Institute, part of the COVID-19 Genomics UK consortium (COG-UK), are just two examples of the many leading research facilities relying on DDN to intelligently process massive amounts of data and deliver significant scientific breakthroughs.

"In 2020 we grew DDN's topline to $400 million, delivering our best financial performance ever, and for that we thank our wonderful customers, partners and DDN team members. In addition, with a 65 percent increase in our research and development investments for the last two years, we continue to be fully committed to long term technological innovation," said Alex Bouzari, CEO and co-founder, DDN. "However, we are most proud of having delivered technology which played a part in helping develop COVID-19 vaccines, curtailing the spread of the devastation caused by this disease, and ultimately saving many lives."

DDN solutions are deployed by more than 11,000 customers across Enterprise At Scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government and academia. 30 percent of the automobile and aerospace manufacturers, 40 percent of leading investment banks, 50 percent of the world's largest oil and gas facilities, 70 percent of the top 500 supercomputers and 100 percent of the world's largest service providers use DDN Intelligent Infrastructure products and solutions. Along with its Tintri Enterprise division, DDN continues to innovate in new and exciting markets, such as Autonomous Driving, AI and Hybrid Cloud, growing its overall Enterprise revenue by more than 600 percent since 2018.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DDN Global Leader in Intelligent Infrastructure and Technology Announces Record Breaking Revenue of $400 Million in 2020 World's Largest Private Data Storage Company Continues to Successfully Expand Global Reach and Technology Leadership in AI and Enterprise At Scale Markets CHATSWORTH, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - DDN, the global leader in artificial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
ENOC opens Service Station of the Future at Expo 2020 Dubai
CORRECTION: The Lithium Boom Is Only Just Getting Started
Portuguese telecommunications company NOS starts distributing Lleida.net services in Portugal
Floating Solar Panels Market Revenue to Reach $2,301.8 Mn by 2026 Says P&S Intelligence
AdaniConneX, a new Data Center Joint Venture formed Between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, to ...
SecurityHQ Release New Mobile App
1PointFive Selects Worley for FEED on Milestone Direct Air Capture Facility
Quuppa Intelligent Locating System Recognized as "Visionary" by Gartner
Oncolytics Biotech Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Synergistic Anti-cancer Activity of ...
Titel
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Diginex launches Front-to-Back Digital Assets Trading, Portfolio Management and Risk Platform ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health ...
Lundin Mining Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
XM Cyber Reports Strong 2021 Momentum Marked by Remarkable Growth and Key Leadership Appointments
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Almirall and MC2 Therapeutics enter a license, collaboration and commercialization agreement for ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Butterfly Network, Inc. and Longview Acquisition Corp. Announce Dr. Todd Fruchterman to Become ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods