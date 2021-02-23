Tikehau Capital Disclosure of a Shares Repurchases Dated 18 February 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 23.02.2021, 15:11 | 23 | 0 | 0 23.02.2021, 15:11 | Regulatory News: Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information Name of the

issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated

volume per day

(number of

shares) Weighted

average price

per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/02/2021 FR0013230612 11665 24.8 XSGA View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005738/en/



Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

Tikehau Capital SCA Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer