 

Tikehau Capital Disclosure of a Shares Repurchases Dated 18 February 2021

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO):

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the
issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated
volume per day
(number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/02/2021

FR0013230612

11665

24.8

XSGA

 



