 

Blink Charging Awarded Statewide Charging Grant Across Vermont

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 15:15  |  58   |   |   

Once Deployed, 11 DC Fast Chargers Will Put Vermonters 30 Miles or Less From a Charging Station

Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced a collaboration with the State of Vermont to deploy 11 new DC fast chargers across the state in the next two years.

"We are excited to continue expanding our footprint in New England and helping provide a robust network of DC fast charging stations across Vermont,” commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO of Blink Charging. “Once these stations are deployed, nearly every Vermont citizen will be within 30 miles of an EV fast-charging station. The stations will be strategically placed across the state, creating a network that spans essentially from the state’s southern border with Massachusetts to its northern border with Canada. Vermont has already seen a huge increase in EV registrations, so the time is right for Blink to help expand the state’s EV charging infrastructure.”

For the Vermont EV charging station deployments, the Company will work in collaboration with the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), Agency of Natural Resources, the Agency of Transportation (AOT), the Public Service Department, and the Department of Health. Blink will deploy IQ 200 Level 2 charging stations in the following Vermont locations: Enosburgh, Fair Haven, Johnson, Ludlow, Newport, Randolph, Rutland, South Hero, Springfield, St. Johnsbury, and Wilmington.

“Encouraging widespread adoption of EVs is core to Blink’s mission, and this includes minimizing the barriers to EV charging for all residents. In a state like Vermont that is already accelerating EV adoption, the increase of the number of available charging options will help grow public awareness. We are committed to bringing affordable, convenient, and efficient charging stations to the growing number of EV drivers,” Mr. Farkas added.

The deployments of the 11 DC fast charging stations throughout Vermont add to Blink Charging’s leadership in the EV charging space and expands its presence across New England and the Northeast. The Company’s collaboration with Vermont builds on numerous other similar successful strategic partnerships the Company has with cities and municipalities across the country. The Company this month announced that it was named the official EV infrastructure provider for San Antonio, Texas’ EVSA Program. Blink also owns and operates a charging network and electric vehicle sharing program in cooperation with the City of Los Angeles.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blink Charging Awarded Statewide Charging Grant Across Vermont - Once Deployed, 11 DC Fast Chargers Will Put Vermonters 30 Miles or Less From a Charging Station Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
Final Results and NAV Update
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
Northland Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
AMD to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
HAGENS BERMAN & POMERANTZ LLP File Amended Complaint in Securities Class Action against Blink Charging Company (BLNK): Individuals with Non-Public Information Encouraged to Contact Firms
17.02.21
Blink Charging Announces U.S. Distribution Agreement with Industry Leader Ingram Micro
16.02.21
Blink Charging Announces Cooperation with Bisimoto Engineering, a California-Based Automotive Designer Focused on High-Performance EV Conversions
14.02.21
3 Aktien, die in 3 Monaten 200.000 Euro in über 1 Million Euro verwandelt haben
12.02.21
Blink Owned EV Charging Stations Deployed at Busy Giralda Place Mixed-Use Development in Coral Gables
09.02.21
San Antonio City Council Names Blink Charging as Provider of EV Charging Infrastructure for the City’s EVSA Program Following Competitive Proposal Process
08.02.21
Blink Charging Expanding EV Charging Infrastructure in New Hampshire
04.02.21
Blink Charging Provides an Initial 50 EV Charging Stations for the Expansion of Evergo Network in Panama
03.02.21
Blink Charging Signs Reseller Agreement With Ballantyne Strong For Deployment of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations At Cinema Operators, Theme Parks and Other Entertainment and Leisure-Related Locations
03.02.21
4 Aktien, die ich um jeden Preis meiden würde

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
20
Blink Charging USA Ladestationen