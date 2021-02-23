Blink Charging Awarded Statewide Charging Grant Across Vermont

"We are excited to continue expanding our footprint in New England and helping provide a robust network of DC fast charging stations across Vermont,” commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder and CEO of Blink Charging. “Once these stations are deployed, nearly every Vermont citizen will be within 30 miles of an EV fast-charging station. The stations will be strategically placed across the state, creating a network that spans essentially from the state’s southern border with Massachusetts to its northern border with Canada. Vermont has already seen a huge increase in EV registrations, so the time is right for Blink to help expand the state’s EV charging infrastructure.”

Miami Beach, FL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced a collaboration with the State of Vermont to deploy 11 new DC fast chargers across the state in the next two years.

For the Vermont EV charging station deployments, the Company will work in collaboration with the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), Agency of Natural Resources, the Agency of Transportation (AOT), the Public Service Department, and the Department of Health. Blink will deploy IQ 200 Level 2 charging stations in the following Vermont locations: Enosburgh, Fair Haven, Johnson, Ludlow, Newport, Randolph, Rutland, South Hero, Springfield, St. Johnsbury, and Wilmington.

“Encouraging widespread adoption of EVs is core to Blink’s mission, and this includes minimizing the barriers to EV charging for all residents. In a state like Vermont that is already accelerating EV adoption, the increase of the number of available charging options will help grow public awareness. We are committed to bringing affordable, convenient, and efficient charging stations to the growing number of EV drivers,” Mr. Farkas added.

The deployments of the 11 DC fast charging stations throughout Vermont add to Blink Charging’s leadership in the EV charging space and expands its presence across New England and the Northeast. The Company’s collaboration with Vermont builds on numerous other similar successful strategic partnerships the Company has with cities and municipalities across the country. The Company this month announced that it was named the official EV infrastructure provider for San Antonio, Texas’ EVSA Program . Blink also owns and operates a charging network and electric vehicle sharing program in cooperation with the City of Los Angeles.