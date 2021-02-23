 

Morgan Stanley to Transition Wilson Sonsini’s Capitalization Management Software to Shareworks

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 15:30  |  46   |   |   

Morgan Stanley today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, a premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide. The agreement will enable privately-held companies currently using Wilson Sonsini’s proprietary capitalization management software to migrate to Morgan Stanley’s Shareworks by Morgan Stanley (“Shareworks”) capitalization and stock plan platform.

Shareworks offers equity plan management solutions that help private and public companies drive workforce performance by building a culture of ownership. Its software and services help companies attract and engage employees, simplify share plan management, provide disclosures and support tax and legal compliance. Shareworks is a leading provider of capitalization management software for startups that scales through each stage of their growth, up to and including an initial public offering.

”Morgan Stanley intends to be the leader in capitalization management for private companies and early stage startups, helping them to manage the complexities of their equity and employee stock plans,” said Jed Finn, Head of Corporate and Institutional Solutions, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “This agreement, along with the acquisition of Solium and the Corporate Services business from E*TRADE, are a part of our long-term strategy to be the premier provider of financial solutions to workplace employees. We are confident that Wilson Sonsini’s clients can also benefit from our broader Morgan Stanley services and offerings.”

“Wilson Sonsini has been a pioneer with innovative applications that simplify and accelerate complicated legal processes. Our capitalization software was among the first in the industry and the only one developed by a law firm,” said David Wang, Wilson Sonsini's Chief Innovation Officer. “As we continue to evolve how we serve as trusted legal and strategic advisors to our clients through their entire lifecycle, we are excited about the opportunity to provide an even more efficient and technology-driven capitalization management experience for our clients with a state-of-the-art solution like Shareworks.”

Morgan Stanley


