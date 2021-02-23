 

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 16:17  |  21   |   |   

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard A. Grafmyre CFP, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2021 cash dividend of $0.32 per share.

The dividend is payable March 23, 2021 to shareholders of record March 9, 2021.

About Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank. The banks serve customers in North Central and North Eastern Pennsylvania through their retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage services and financial services divisions. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol PWOD.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the company’s website at www.pwod.com.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
  300 Market Street, Williamsport, PA, 17701
  (570) 322-1111
  (888) 412-5772
  pwod@pwod.com
  www.pwod.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Richard A. Grafmyre CFP, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2021 cash dividend of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
Final Results and NAV Update
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
Northland Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMD to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings