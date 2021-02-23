Kairos Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants

New York, New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kairos Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing February 26, 2021, holders of the 27,600,000 units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbols “KAIR” and “KAIRW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol “KAIRU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, the Company intends to focus on regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business or that target product or customer niches. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer, Peter Bang and Chief Financial Officer, Jerry de St. Paer.