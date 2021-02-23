Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights and Capital

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that it purchased 294,651 ordinary shares at 106.62 pence per share on 23 February 2021. The shares purchased represent 0.44% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.

Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The capital of the Company as at 23 February 2021 consisted of 77,523,553 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 10,163,317 shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 67,360,236 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

23 February 2021

Albion Capital Group LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7601 1850