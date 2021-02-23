Check Point Software Introduces Harmony at First Virtual CPX360, the Premier Online Gathering of Security Leaders

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, has today kicked off its annual customer and partner event, CPX360. The two-day virtual event is dedicated to addressing today’s – and tomorrow’s – most pressing cybersecurity challenges, and helping organizations of all sizes develop strategies to prevent cyberthreats and sophisticated hackers impacting their business.

In his keynote ‘New World, New Opportunities’, Check Point founder and CEO Gil Shwed describes the global impact of the dramatic shift to home working in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic – and how we saw a huge increase in all types of cyberattacks over the past year, with a 50% surge in sophisticated cyber-attacks. Looking ahead, Shwed states that 74% of organizations will enable employees to work from home or work in ‘hybrid mode’ permanently in 2021 and beyond, and highlighted the urgent need to secure these new distributed workplaces against advanced attacks.

Gil Shwed described his vision of the new security challenges on the horizon. He said: “We are now facing Gen V cyber-attacks, which are multi-vector, polymorphic and evasive, making them very difficult to identify. However, the biggest challenge is that a majority of organizations are only using Gen III security technology, which is incapable of detecting this current generation of attacks. Our priority is to bridge that security generation gap and move organizations to Gen V security technologies to protect their future.”

Also speaking at the event is Chris Krebs, the former U.S. Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). In his keynote, ‘Behind the Scenes of a Cyber Pandemic’, he discusses his first-hand experience in his CISA role and some of the challenges he has had to overcome as the U.S. administration's most senior cybersecurity official responsible for securing the presidential election.

Additionally, Itai Greenberg, VP of Product Management reveals Check Point’s new solution announcements, including Check Point Harmony, the first unified solution to enable secure connectivity to any resource anywhere and give total endpoint protection for users on any device. Harmony secures both corporate and BYOD devices, and internet connections from known and zero-day attacks, while giving Zero-Trust access to business applications in a single, easy to manage solution. Greenberg also gave insights into Check Point’s solution roadmap for the next year, and how its three key technology pillars will secure corporate networks, cloud deployments, and employees in any location.