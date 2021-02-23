 

Plexus Fireside Chat at Raymond James Virtual Institutional Investors Conference

NEENAH, WI, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today it will attend the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference from March 1 – March 2, 2020. During the conference on March 1, Raymond James will host a fireside chat with Plexus’ management team via webcast at 3:50pm Eastern Time.

What: Plexus Fireside Chat and Webcast at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
When: Monday, March 1, 2021 at 3:50 pm Eastern Time
Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast by accessing the following link:
https://kvgo.com/rjinstitutionalinvestors/plexus-corp-march-2021        
Replay: The webcast will be available through the following link for 30 days following the live event: https://kvgo.com/rjinstitutionalinvestors/plexus-corp-march-2021

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison
+1.920.969.6325
shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus Corp. – The Product Realization Company

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of approximately 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.




