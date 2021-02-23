 

Par Pacific Successfully Closes Sale-Leaseback of 21 Retail Convenience Store Properties located in the State of Hawaii

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 22:45  |  35   |   |   

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific” or the “Company”) today announced that it has successfully completed its previously announced sale-leaseback transaction with a subsidiary of Realty Income Corporation, a publicly-traded real estate investment trust (“Realty Income”). At the closing, the Company sold twenty-one (21) retail convenience store/fuel station properties located in the State of Hawaii (the “Properties”) to Realty Income for an aggregate cash purchase price of $109.4 million, and Par Hawaii, LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (“Par Hawaii”), entered into a master lease agreement with Realty Income, to leaseback, on a commercial triple-net basis, the Properties for an initial 15-year term, subject to Par Hawaii’s option to extend the lease for up to an additional twenty (20) years. The Company anticipates that during the first quarter there will be a separate closing for one additional property, as provided under the existing purchase agreement.

The Company used approximately $51.7 million of the net cash proceeds to repay debt and associated obligations related to certain of the Properties and expects to use the remainder for general corporate purposes.

There have been no disruptions to the Company’s operations or customers as a result of the transaction, as the Company continues to operate its retail business at the leased Properties pursuant to the lease.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy and infrastructure businesses.  Par Pacific’s strategy is to acquire and develop energy and infrastructure businesses in logistically complex markets.  Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000-bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations.  In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000-bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems and 33 retail locations.  Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to qualify for the “safe harbor” from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the sale-leaseback transaction, including the anticipated use of the net proceeds thereof, the closing with respect to the additional property, and the anticipated effects of the transaction and the closing with respect to the additional property, are forward-looking statements. Additionally, forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends, and uncertainties. Par Pacific cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Par Pacific does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Par Pacific further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a third party regarding the subject matter of this news release.

For Investors

Suneel Mandava
Senior Vice President, Finance
713-969-2136
smandava@parpacific.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Par Pacific Successfully Closes Sale-Leaseback of 21 Retail Convenience Store Properties located in the State of Hawaii HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific” or the “Company”) today announced that it has successfully completed its previously announced sale-leaseback transaction with a subsidiary of Realty …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
Final Results and NAV Update
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Par Pacific Announces Sale-Leaseback of 22 Retail Convenience Store Properties located in the State of Hawaii
03.02.21
Par Pacific Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule