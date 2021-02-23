 

DGAP-News Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Profitability impacted by one-time effects in the 2020 financial year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.02.2021, 23:35  |  59   |   |   

DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Profitability impacted by one-time effects in the 2020 financial year

23.02.2021 / 23:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Profitability impacted by one-time effects in the 2020 financial year

  • Forecast for revenue and free cash flow confirmed
  • EBITDA 2020 burdened by one-time effects
  • Restructuring process initiated to streamline FP and accelerate growth of digital solutions
  • 2021 will be a year of transformation

Berlin, 23. February 2021 - In the course of preparing the 2020 consolidated financial statements of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000), the forecast for revenue and free cash flow is confirmed. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) would also have reached the expectations of EUR 24 to 28 million in operational terms, but will be negatively impacted by one-off effects.

These one-time effects are related to the focus on profitable growth and a streamlining of the corporate structure. Expenditures for restructuring measures amounting to approximately EUR 9 million are to be taken into account in the 2020 consolidated financial statements. Furthermore, a reengineering of the ERP/CRM project is required, necessitating derecognition of intangible assets in the amount of approximately EUR 7 million. As a result, operating EBITDA of approximately EUR 23 to 24 million before non-recurring items is expected and EBITDA of EUR 7 to 8 million is projected to be reported.

In addition, impairment losses on intangible and other assets of approximately EUR 2 million are expected to impact earnings before interest and taxes.

"We are looking ahead with focus and creating the conditions in 2021 to achieve sustainable and profitable growth for the company.", says Carsten Lind, Chairman of the Management Board. Especially in digital solutions, Carsten Lind wants to set the course for future growth.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Profitability impacted by one-time effects in the 2020 financial year DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Profitability impacted by one-time effects in the 2020 financial year 23.02.2021 / 23:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Manz AG: Follow-up order for assembly lines in the field of e-mobility
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
Manz AG: Folgeauftrag für Montagelinien im Bereich Elektromobilität
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger mit vorläufigen Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020: Erneut starker Cashflow ...
DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum ends financial year 2020 with strong Q4 sales and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Dividend Proposal
EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: Strong 2020 performance demonstrates business resilience
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse trauert um Mehrheitsgesellschafter Heinz Hermann ...
DGAP-News: Exasol AG: Trading update for 2020 and outlook for 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Rational AG - 2021 forecast: slight growth, EBIT margin expected to be at previous year's level
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Moduleinheit der dritten Generation hat die Effizienz ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-News: Weitere Stärkung der freien Marktkapitalisierung der BVB Aktie
DGAP-News: BIT Capital: Berliner Asset Manager durchbricht Milliarden-Euro-Grenze
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG übertrifft Prognose, kündigt erstmals Dividende an und präsentiert neuen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Profitabilität durch Einmaleffekte im Geschäftsjahr 2020 belastet (deutsch)
23.02.21
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Profitabilität durch Einmaleffekte im Geschäftsjahr 2020 belastet
23.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Einmaleffekte belasten das EBITDA 2020 (deutsch)
23.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: One-time effects impact EBITDA 2020
23.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Einmaleffekte belasten das EBITDA 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
1.721
Francotyp-Postalia -- Kurz vor dem Breakout