A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Offering of 2.8 Million Primary and Secondary Shares of Common Stock

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) (“A-Mark” or the “Company”), a leading fully integrated precious metals platform, today filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a prospectus supplement to its previously-filed shelf registration statement. This preliminary prospectus supplement relates to an underwritten public offering of 2,800,000 shares of common stock, consisting of 2,500,000 shares of common stock offered by the Company and an aggregate of 300,000 shares of common stock by certain stockholders of the Company (the “Selling Stockholders”). The Company expects to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 420,000 shares of the common stock to cover over-allotments, which will be exercisable for 30 days after the pricing of the offering.



The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds of the sale of shares by the Company to fund a portion of the consideration payable in connection with the previously announced acquisition of JM Bullion, Inc., and other general corporate purposes. If the acquisition of JM Bullion is not consummated for any reason, proceeds received by the Company from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders.