 
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Continued profitable growth

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Continued profitable growth

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
24.02.2021, 15:42  |  53   |   |   

S&T AG released strong prelim. 2020 results pointing towards a strong finish in Q4/20. For fiscal 2020, sales continued to growth by 11% yoy with EBITDA margins expanding beyond 10%.

S&T AG (Update), Technology
MCap EUR 1.4bn; BUY, PT EUR 31.00 (upside 45%)
 

Link: S&T AG_update

S&T AG released strong prelim. 2020 results pointing towards a strong finish in Q4/20. For fiscal 2020, sales continued to growth by 11% yoy with EBITDA margins expanding beyond 10%. We believe that S&T will continue benefitting from stellar growth expectations driven by numerous secular growth trends such as edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI) or IoT. Still, we do not see that this growth and earnings potential is accurately reflected in S&T’s share price. With increased estimates, we reiterate our BUY recommendation and new PT of EUR 31.00, offering a handsome upside of 45%

 

Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit www.research-hub.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Continued profitable growth S&T AG released strong prelim. 2020 results pointing towards a strong finish in Q4/20. For fiscal 2020, sales continued to growth by 11% yoy with EBITDA margins expanding beyond 10%. We believe that S&T will continue benefitting from stellar growth expectations driven by numerous secular growth trends such as edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI) or IoT.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Continued profitable growth
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Rational AG - Weak 2021 outlook
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Doubling down on brokerage
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Varta AG - Growth continues, but fairly priced
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Gerresheimer AG - Accelerating growth ahead
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Metro AG - Still suffering but recovery in sight
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Continued profitable growth
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Rational AG - Weak 2021 outlook
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Doubling down on brokerage
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Strong environment should support growth
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: FCR Immobilien AG - Fokussierung nimmt Fahrt auf
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Varta AG - Growth continues, but fairly priced
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Social Chain AG - Transaction announced
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: TeamViewer AG - Long-term profiteer of the crisis
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Sartorius - Ambition to double revenues in 5 years
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - FY Figures above Expectations
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - FY Figures above Expectations
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank bundles its Hydrogen activities; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Doubling down on brokerage
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Strong environment should support growth
SRH AlsterResearch belässt Fielmann auf "BUY" - Ziel 75 Euro
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Traumhaus AG - Weitere Meilensteine erreicht
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: FCR Immobilien AG - Fokussierung nimmt Fahrt auf
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Varta AG - Growth continues, but fairly priced

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:07 Uhr
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt S&T auf 'Buy'
10:02 Uhr
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt S&T auf 'Buy'
23.02.21
IT-Dienstleister S&T legt im Corona-Jahr bei Umsatz und Gewinn merklich zu

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:14 Uhr
4.587
S&T AG (Quanmax), wie erfolgreich geht es weiter?