 

DGAP-Adhoc ATOSS Software AG: Planned private placement of shares of ATOSS Software AG by member of the founding family with a view to strengthen the free float

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ATOSS Software AG: Planned private placement of shares of ATOSS Software AG by member of the founding family with a view to strengthen the free float

24-Feb-2021 / 17:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 24.02.2021

Today, Mrs. Ursula Obereder from the shareholders of the founding family informed ATOSS Software AG that she intends to sell a total of up to 480,000 shares, corresponding to 6.0% of the outstanding share capital, at best price to institutional investors in an international private placement. The placement will start immediately and can be closed at short notice. With this placement, it is intended to increase the free float and thus the liquidity of the ATOSS Software AG share. At the same time, the founder continues to hold his control over the company. The founder and majority shareholder, Mr. Andreas F.J. Obereder, continues to hold a controlling stake in ATOSS Software AG of more than 50% via AOB Invest GmbH. The successful consumption of the placement will result in a 180 days lock-up period for share sales of Andreas F.J. Obereder and Ursula Obereder.

 

Kontakt / Contact

ATOSS Software AG

Christof Leiber / Vorstand
Rosenheimer Straße 141 h,
D-81671 München
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 - 100
investor.relations@atoss.com

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction where such announcement could be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons who are in possession of this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

