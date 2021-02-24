DGAP-Ad-hoc: ATOSS Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous ATOSS Software AG: Planned private placement of shares of ATOSS Software AG by member of the founding family with a view to strengthen the free float 24-Feb-2021 / 17:50 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, Mrs. Ursula Obereder from the shareholders of the founding family informed ATOSS Software AG that she intends to sell a total of up to 480,000 shares, corresponding to 6.0% of the outstanding share capital, at best price to institutional investors in an international private placement. The placement will start immediately and can be closed at short notice. With this placement, it is intended to increase the free float and thus the liquidity of the ATOSS Software AG share. At the same time, the founder continues to hold his control over the company. The founder and majority shareholder, Mr. Andreas F.J. Obereder, continues to hold a controlling stake in ATOSS Software AG of more than 50% via AOB Invest GmbH. The successful consumption of the placement will result in a 180 days lock-up period for share sales of Andreas F.J. Obereder and Ursula Obereder.

