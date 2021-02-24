 

Kennedy Wilson Announces Dividend of $0.22 Per Common Share for First Quarter 2021

Business Wire
24.02.2021, 19:49  |  19   |   |   

Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) today announced that the company will pay a dividend of $0.22 per share to common shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021 with a payment date of April 8, 2021. This quarterly dividend equates to an annual dividend of $0.88 per common share.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

KW-IR

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect our management’s current expectations, are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate and involve known and unknown risks. Accordingly, our actual results or performance may differ materially and adversely from the results or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including for reasons that are beyond our control. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no duty to update the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.



Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Kennedy Wilson Announces the Early Results In Connection With Its Previously Announced Tender Offer
29.01.21
Kennedy Wilson Prices $1.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering
27.01.21
Kennedy Wilson Announces Proposed $1.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering
27.01.21
Kennedy Wilson Announces Tender Offer for Up to $1 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount of Its Outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2024