Lattice and Future Electronics Collaborate on Virtual Technology Sessions for Machine Learning/AI, Embedded Vision, and Secure System Control

“Future’s industrial automation, smart city, and automotive customers are very interested in technologies such as embedded vision, object detection, and facial recognition in their products. They want to better understand how to implement them quickly, easily, and within their power budget,” said Richard Interrante, Director of Future Intelligent Solutions, Future Electronics. “Our virtual technology sessions are providing them with practical application examples highlighting how Lattice’s low-power FPGAs and comprehensive solution stacks enable today’s trending technologies and deliver best-in-class performance and power consumption.”

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, and Future Electronics announced a collaboration to deliver a series of virtual technology sessions led by Future Intelligent Solutions. Each session will feature one or more of Lattice’s award winning low-power FPGAs and comprehensive solutions stacks for the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets.

“Developing low-power solutions for applications like AI, smart vision, and system security requires a mix of experience and knowledge, including familiarity with machine learning algorithms and firmware security protocols, low power optimization techniques, and hardware/software co-design,” said Erhaan Shaikh, Vice President of Sales, Worldwide Channel at Lattice. “We’re excited to work with Future Electronics to help educate more designers about the fast time-to-market and low power performance capabilities our solution stacks and FPGAs deliver.”

Lattice solution stacks featured in the sessions will include the Lattice sensAI stack for a wide range of AI applications, the Lattice mVision stack for smart vision, and the Lattice Sentry solution stack for secure system control. Featured Lattice FPGAs will include those based on the revolutionary Lattice Nexus platform: Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGAs for vision processing, Lattice Certus-NX general-purpose FPGAs, and Lattice Mach-NX FPGAs for secure system control.

The sessions will be led by Future Intelligent Solutions: a team of highly-skilled regional field engineering specialists that provide localized customer support and expertise on the latest application trends and the electronic components and software that enable them.

For more information or to sign up for the Future Electronics virtual technology sessions, please visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/our-solutions/shaping-the-future and select the sessions entitled “AI and Machine Learning at the Edge” and “Lattice mVision – FPGA Solutions for Low Power Embedded Vision.”