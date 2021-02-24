Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2021 Consumer and Retail Investment Conference

The Company’s presentation will be webcast and can be accessed live or as an archived replay for 90 days at IR.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced its participation in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference on March 9, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. Hal Lawton, Chief Executive Officer, and Kurt Barton, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the virtual fireside chat.

