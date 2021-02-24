 

African Gold Group Closes Oversubscribed $4.6 Million Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 22:30  |  41   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced C$4 million non-brokered private placement financing of common shares (the “Offering”) on an oversubscribed basis for gross proceeds of C$4,599,921.75.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 30,666,145 units of the Company (each a “Unit” and collectively, the “Units”) at a price of C$0.15 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.25 until June 24, 2023.

Certain directors and officers of the Company purchased or acquired direction and control over a total of 1,166,667 Units under the Offering. The placement to those persons constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) adopted in the Policy. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). Further details will be included in a material change report to be filed by the Company.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used to continue exploration activities at the Company’s flagship Kobada Gold Project with a view on targeting an increase in resources and reserves in the near term.

Danny Callow, Chief Executive Officer of AGG states, “the success of the drilling campaign to date where deeper oxides, additional mineralised zones outside of the current ore resource envelope, encouraging grades and confirmation of economic gold mineralisation within a new shear zone structure at our Gosso target has given us a significant amount of confidence in the exploration upside potential of Kobada. The additional funds will be targeted towards updating our resources and reserves and focus on adding significant value to the project.”

Wertpapier


