Swissbit appoints Kenichiro Tomomori as Representative Director in Japan (FOTO)
Bronschhofen, Switzerland / Tokyo, Japan (ots) - Kenichiro Tomomori will
continue the growth path of the European storage and security specialist
Effective immediately, Mr. Kenichiro Tomomori will take over as Representative
Director (daihyo torishimariyaku) of Swissbit Japan Co., Ltd. based in Tokyo. In
his new role, Kenichiro will further promote Swissbit's business in Japan and
use his expertise to expand local sales and application support activities. For
more than 20 years, Swissbit has maintained its position as the only independent
European manufacturer of highly reliable storage products for demanding
industrial applications as well as security solutions for IoT-applications.
Kenichiro brings over 20 years of experience in the semiconductor and
electronics industry and joins Swissbit from Hyperstone, where he most recently
served as Vice President Sales Asia. Flash memory controller specialist
Hyperstone was acquired by Swissbit AG at the end of 2020.
"We warmly welcome Tomomori-san to Swissbit. With his knowledge and experience
of storage applications from the controller to the module, Tomomori-san will
help us expand our support for existing and new customers in Japan. Since its
inception in 2004, Swissbit has built excellent relationships with customers and
channel partners in Japan. As a trustworthy provider of highly reliable storage
and security products 'Made in Germany' we intend to increase our sales and
support activities for the Japanese market," says Matthias Poppel, CSMO of
Swissbit AG.
"I am looking forward to my new role and thank the management for the trust they
have placed in me. Over many years, Swissbit has built and strengthened its
reputation for highly reliable, durable best-in-class products for the highest
industrial demands. In combination with innovative solutions in the growth
market for security and embedded IoT, Swissbit offers a unique portfolio that
delivers exactly the right solution for the diverse requirements of its many
customers, so I am excited to initiate and cultivate our business at full speed
in Japan," adds Kenichiro Tomomori.
Reliable Storage and Embedded IoT Solutions
Swissbit develops and manufactures industrial-grade storage and security
products "Made in Germany" with high reliability, long-term availability, custom
optimization, and low total cost of ownership. The company combines its unique
competences in storage and embedded IoT technology with its advanced packaging
knowhow. All products are manufactured exclusively at Swissbit's
