Swissbit appoints Kenichiro Tomomori as Representative Director in Japan (FOTO)

Bronschhofen, Switzerland / Tokyo, Japan (ots) - Kenichiro Tomomori will

continue the growth path of the European storage and security specialist



Effective immediately, Mr. Kenichiro Tomomori will take over as Representative

Director (daihyo torishimariyaku) of Swissbit Japan Co., Ltd. based in Tokyo. In

his new role, Kenichiro will further promote Swissbit's business in Japan and

use his expertise to expand local sales and application support activities. For

more than 20 years, Swissbit has maintained its position as the only independent

European manufacturer of highly reliable storage products for demanding

industrial applications as well as security solutions for IoT-applications.

Kenichiro brings over 20 years of experience in the semiconductor and

electronics industry and joins Swissbit from Hyperstone, where he most recently

served as Vice President Sales Asia. Flash memory controller specialist

Hyperstone was acquired by Swissbit AG at the end of 2020.







of storage applications from the controller to the module, Tomomori-san will

help us expand our support for existing and new customers in Japan. Since its

inception in 2004, Swissbit has built excellent relationships with customers and

channel partners in Japan. As a trustworthy provider of highly reliable storage

and security products 'Made in Germany' we intend to increase our sales and

support activities for the Japanese market," says Matthias Poppel, CSMO of

Swissbit AG.



"I am looking forward to my new role and thank the management for the trust they

have placed in me. Over many years, Swissbit has built and strengthened its

reputation for highly reliable, durable best-in-class products for the highest

industrial demands. In combination with innovative solutions in the growth

market for security and embedded IoT, Swissbit offers a unique portfolio that

delivers exactly the right solution for the diverse requirements of its many

customers, so I am excited to initiate and cultivate our business at full speed

in Japan," adds Kenichiro Tomomori.



Reliable Storage and Embedded IoT Solutions



Swissbit develops and manufactures industrial-grade storage and security

products "Made in Germany" with high reliability, long-term availability, custom

optimization, and low total cost of ownership. The company combines its unique

competences in storage and embedded IoT technology with its advanced packaging

All products are manufactured exclusively at Swissbit's



