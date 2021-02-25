 

Swissbit appoints Kenichiro Tomomori as Representative Director in Japan (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
25.02.2021, 02:15  |  100   |   |   

Bronschhofen, Switzerland / Tokyo, Japan (ots) - Kenichiro Tomomori will
continue the growth path of the European storage and security specialist

Effective immediately, Mr. Kenichiro Tomomori will take over as Representative
Director (daihyo torishimariyaku) of Swissbit Japan Co., Ltd. based in Tokyo. In
his new role, Kenichiro will further promote Swissbit's business in Japan and
use his expertise to expand local sales and application support activities. For
more than 20 years, Swissbit has maintained its position as the only independent
European manufacturer of highly reliable storage products for demanding
industrial applications as well as security solutions for IoT-applications.
Kenichiro brings over 20 years of experience in the semiconductor and
electronics industry and joins Swissbit from Hyperstone, where he most recently
served as Vice President Sales Asia. Flash memory controller specialist
Hyperstone was acquired by Swissbit AG at the end of 2020.

"We warmly welcome Tomomori-san to Swissbit. With his knowledge and experience
of storage applications from the controller to the module, Tomomori-san will
help us expand our support for existing and new customers in Japan. Since its
inception in 2004, Swissbit has built excellent relationships with customers and
channel partners in Japan. As a trustworthy provider of highly reliable storage
and security products 'Made in Germany' we intend to increase our sales and
support activities for the Japanese market," says Matthias Poppel, CSMO of
Swissbit AG.

"I am looking forward to my new role and thank the management for the trust they
have placed in me. Over many years, Swissbit has built and strengthened its
reputation for highly reliable, durable best-in-class products for the highest
industrial demands. In combination with innovative solutions in the growth
market for security and embedded IoT, Swissbit offers a unique portfolio that
delivers exactly the right solution for the diverse requirements of its many
customers, so I am excited to initiate and cultivate our business at full speed
in Japan," adds Kenichiro Tomomori.

Reliable Storage and Embedded IoT Solutions

Swissbit develops and manufactures industrial-grade storage and security
products "Made in Germany" with high reliability, long-term availability, custom
optimization, and low total cost of ownership. The company combines its unique
competences in storage and embedded IoT technology with its advanced packaging
knowhow. All products are manufactured exclusively at Swissbit's
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Swissbit appoints Kenichiro Tomomori as Representative Director in Japan (FOTO) Kenichiro Tomomori will continue the growth path of the European storage and security specialist Effective immediately, Mr. Kenichiro Tomomori will take over as Representative Director (daihyo torishimariyaku) of Swissbit Japan Co., Ltd. based in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2021: So viel verdienen Arbeitnehmer*innen in Deutschland
Arvato Supply Chain Solutions grows in China / New customers acquired at four locations (FOTO)
Starke Transformation der Arbeitswelt: Digitalisierung fordert Aus- und Weiterbildung heraus
Dieselabgasskandal der Audi AG: EA897 mit Euro 6 bleibt im Fokus! (FOTO)
Interesse an Elektromobilität wächst: Mehr Autofahrer sind bereit zum Umstieg (FOTO)
EANS-News: Wienerberger: Krisenfeste Performance 2020 und starke Plattform für weiteres Wachstum
Siemens, IBM und Red Hat starten Hybrid Cloud-Initiative, um den Mehrwert industrieller ...
Neue Wege in der Nutztierhaltung / The Family Butchers stellt weiterentwickeltes Konzept der Marke ...
Geldanlage: Dies sind die Alternativen zu Aktien, Immobilien und Gold (VIDEO)
Zoofachhändler Zajac: Die Preise für Hunde und Katzen haben sich verdoppelt
Titel
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2021: So viel verdienen Arbeitnehmer*innen in Deutschland
"AlixPartners Automotive-Electrification-Index Q4/2020 und Gesamtüberblick 2020": Der E-Riese erwacht - deutsche OEMs beim Verkauf von Elektrofahrzeugen auf der Überholspur ...
Studie zeigt: Aktuelles Grenzeinkaufsverbot verändert Einkaufsverhalten der Schweizer langfristig
Mehr Komfort, weniger CO2-Emissionen: Neues 7-Gang-Automatikgetriebe für EcoBoost-Mild Hybrid-Antriebsstrang (FOTO)
Sartorius blickt auf ein sehr erfolgreiches Jahr 2020 zurück und erwartet weiteres starkes ...
Sterbefallzahlen in der 6. Kalenderwoche 2021 im Bereich des Durchschnitts der Vorjahre / ...
Verlorene Jahre, Kommentar zur privaten Altersvorsorge in Deutschland von Silke Stoltenberg
In Deutschland ist die Größe bei 2 von 3 Wohnungen falsch berechnet / wohnrechner.online ...
Signia revolutioniert Design von Hörgeräten: Hörgeräte sehen aus wie Hearables (FOTO)
Titel
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
Rückrufe für Audi 3,0 TDI im Abgasskandal: Manipulationssoftware im V6-Motor entdeckt (FOTO)
70 Prozent der Führungskräfte und Finanzexperten haben kein Vertrauen in Daten, die ...
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW umgeht EU-Strafzahlungen für klimaschädliche Autos durch taktische Zulassungen / Statt ...
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
Staatsminister für Europa: Russischer Impfstoff ist willkommen (FOTO)
Gold in Zeiten der Bubble, ein Marktkommentar von Dieter Kuckelkorn zum Goldpreis
Paare ohne Trauschein: Wer erbt, wenn ich nicht verheiratet bin?
Kölner Versicherer DEVK zahlt 13 Millionen Euro Beiträge an Kunden zurück
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03:22 Uhr
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results for 2020 and Operational Update
03:16 Uhr
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering
03:15 Uhr
Enercon-Chef: Dieses Jahr wird ein entscheidendes
03:14 Uhr
Root to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
03:14 Uhr
Signature Resources Ltd. Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting Update
03:04 Uhr
Nobu Hotel und Restaurant eröffnet in Zusammenarbeit mit SIGNA Real Estate im Hamburger Elbtower
03:00 Uhr
Timberland Bancorp, Inc. Announces New Stock Repurchase Program
03:00 Uhr
VELODYNE LIDAR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Velodyne Lidar, Inc. on Behalf of Velodyne Lidar Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
03:00 Uhr
APACHE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Apache Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
03:00 Uhr
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against SolarWinds Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm