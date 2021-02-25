 

DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against SolarWinds Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 03:00  |  41   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of investors that purchased SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) securities between October 18, 2018 and December 17, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 5, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On December 15, 2020, Reuters published an article stating that, last year, security researcher Vinoth Kumar “alerted the company that anyone could access SolarWinds’ update server by using the password ‘solarwinds123.’” The article also disclosed that, according to Kyle Hanslovan, the cofounder of Maryland-based cybersecurity company Huntress, “days after SolarWinds realized their software had been compromised, the malicious updates were still available for download.”

On this news, the Company’s shares fell $1.56 per share or 8% to close at $18.06 per share on December 15, 2020.

The complaint, filed on January 4, 2021, alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) since mid-2020, SolarWinds Orion monitoring products had a vulnerability that allowed hackers to compromise the server upon which the products ran; (2) SolarWinds’ update server had an easily accessible password of ‘solarwinds123’; (3) consequently, SolarWinds’ customers, including, among others, the Federal Government, Microsoft, Cisco, and Nvidia, would be vulnerable to hacks; (4) as a result, the Company would suffer significant reputational harm; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about SolarWinds’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased SolarWinds securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DEADLINE ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against SolarWinds Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on behalf of investors that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
Fisker and Foxconn Set to Collaborate on Electric Vehicle Project
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
Sypris Wins Defense Contract Award
2020/2021 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced
Joby Aviation to List on NYSE Through Merger With Reinvent Technology Partners
Iron Mountain Enters Into an Agreement to Expand Data Center Footprint to India With Joint Venture ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
SWI Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds SolarWinds Corporation Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
23.02.21
SolarWinds to Showcase Database Management Solutions at Microsoft Ignite 2021
22.02.21
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) on Behalf of Shareholders
22.02.21
SolarWinds Announces Earnings Call Time Change: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call to Occur on Thursday, February 25 at 7:30 AM CT
18.02.21
SWI BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages SolarWinds Corporation Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – SWI
16.02.21
SolarWinds Head Geek Team Adds Microsoft Data Platform Expert Kevin Kline
03.02.21
SolarWinds to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, February 25
29.01.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation of SolarWinds Corporation
26.01.21
SWI INVESTORS: March 5, 2021 Filing Deadline in Shareholder Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser