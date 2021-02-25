 

Homology Medicines to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Patient Advocacy Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, announced today presentations at the following virtual conferences:

  • Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
    • Panel discussion: March 1 at 11:40 a.m. ET
  • H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
    • Fireside chat: Available on-demand March 9 at 7:00 a.m. ET
  • CureMLD’s MLD Standards of Care Meeting
    • Panel discussion, “Updates in MLD Clinical Therapies”: March 12 at 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Oppenheimer & Co. 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
    • Fireside chat: March 16 at 11:20 a.m. ET

The webcast presentations from the H.C. Wainwright and Oppenheimer conferences will be accessible on Homology’s website in the Investors section, and the webcast replays will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentations.

About Homology Medicines, Inc.
Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases with significant unmet medical needs by curing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a broad range of genetic disorders. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a particular focus on rare diseases, and intellectual property covering its family of 15 AAVHSCs. Homology believes that its compelling preclinical data, scientific expertise, product development strategy, manufacturing capabilities and intellectual property position it as a leader in the development of genetic medicines. For more information, please visit www.homologymedicines.com.

Company Contacts
Theresa McNeely
Chief Communications Officer
and Patient Advocate  
tmcneely@homologymedicines.com
781-301-7277

Media Contact
Marisa Citrano
Corporate Communications Associate
mcitrano@homologymedicines.com
617-335-2841




