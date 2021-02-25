Ping Identity Named as Leader in Three KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Reports

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for CIAM awarded Ping Identity’s CIAM solution “Strong Positive” ratings across the areas of security, functionality, interoperability, usability and deployment, only one of two vendors to receive the highest rating across all five product categories. The report also notes that “Ping Identity has been a pioneer in identity federation and access management since its founding in 2002” and was among the first of the enterprise IAM vendors to offer CIAM.

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, announced that it has been named a leader in three KuppingerCole Leadership Compass reports, including the Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM), Access Management and Enterprise Authentication Solutions reports. This is the second consecutive year that Ping has been named an Overall Leader in the CIAM report and follows the company’s recent recognition as a Leader by Gartner in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Access Management and leading placement in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Access Management Report.

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Access Management also awarded Ping Identity strong positive ratings, and with cloud, hybrid and on-premises deployment models, noted, “the Ping [Intelligent] Identity Platform should be included in any shortlist for Access Management platform solutions to consider.”

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Enterprise Authentication Solutions included Ping Intelligent Identity Platform as a Market Champion, with “solutions [that are] highly scalable and offer maximum flexibility to customers in terms of support for standards as well as innovation for cutting edge use cases.”

“CIAM is about more than security — it’s about creating extraordinary digital experiences that combine convenience, personalization and security,” said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. “We are proud to be recognized by KuppingerCole for our innovation in multiple categories and look forward to announcing more identity-centric advancements in the year ahead.”

Download KuppingerCole’s 2021 Access Management report here.

Download KuppingerCole 2021 Enterprise Authentication report here.

Download KuppingerCole’s 2020 Consumer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) report here.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005151/en/