Hilton Grand Vacations Opens Its First Timeshare Resort in Mexico

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces the opening of its first timeshare resort property in Mexico, La Pacifica Los Cabos by Hilton Club. Located in one of North America’s most exclusive resort destinations, Los Cabos, Mexico, sales for the 74-unit property started in December 2020 and is now open to welcoming owners and guests.

Photo Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations

“La Pacifica Los Cabos by Hilton Club is a world-class, luxury resort that offers owners and guests breath-taking views of a serene beachfront oasis and an impressive array of amenities,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “Los Cabos is one of the world’s most sought-after destinations, and we are thrilled to leverage our long-standing relationship with Hilton to help our owners and guests create memorable vacation experiences with high-quality service at a truly remarkable resort.”

Located beside the Sea of Cortez, La Pacifica enjoys exclusive access to 11.3 acres of swimmable beachfront. Comprised of 74 studios, and one-and two-bedroom suites that offer kitchens or wet bars, five-fixture baths, spacious living and dining areas with private balconies or terraces boasting full or partial ocean views – making it perfect for medium-to-long-term stays. Resort amenities include an open-air lobby with dramatic ocean views, seven food and beverage outlets, four swimming pools (two with swim-up bars), a full-service spa, fitness center, and retail and meeting space. Along with the above amenities, HGV owners and guests will be able to access all of Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort’s amenities, such as the new Enclave beach club, a stylish setting with games and other seaside activities, as well as a waterfront bar with craft cocktails and a tapas-style menu.

HGV worked with the Los Angeles-based interior architecture and design firm, Indidesign, to repurpose 87 rooms within Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort into 74 elegant and contemporary timeshare units. The firm collaborated with HGV to maximize the use of space and elevate the aesthetic of the units to give a modern design with local flare, providing guests with a relaxing, tropical setting.

Owners and guests will enjoy peace of mind with an industry-leading standard of cleanliness and disinfection from check-in to check-out with Hilton CleanStay. As part of the program, guests can expect procedures including Hilton CleanStay Room Seal to indicate that a room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, “knock and go” dropped-off room service and flexible housekeeping options.