 

Hilton Grand Vacations Opens Its First Timeshare Resort in Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.02.2021, 16:00  |  33   |   |   

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces the opening of its first timeshare resort property in Mexico, La Pacifica Los Cabos by Hilton Club. Located in one of North America’s most exclusive resort destinations, Los Cabos, Mexico, sales for the 74-unit property started in December 2020 and is now open to welcoming owners and guests.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225005655/en/

Photo Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations

Photo Credit: Hilton Grand Vacations

“La Pacifica Los Cabos by Hilton Club is a world-class, luxury resort that offers owners and guests breath-taking views of a serene beachfront oasis and an impressive array of amenities,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “Los Cabos is one of the world’s most sought-after destinations, and we are thrilled to leverage our long-standing relationship with Hilton to help our owners and guests create memorable vacation experiences with high-quality service at a truly remarkable resort.”

Located beside the Sea of Cortez, La Pacifica enjoys exclusive access to 11.3 acres of swimmable beachfront. Comprised of 74 studios, and one-and two-bedroom suites that offer kitchens or wet bars, five-fixture baths, spacious living and dining areas with private balconies or terraces boasting full or partial ocean views – making it perfect for medium-to-long-term stays. Resort amenities include an open-air lobby with dramatic ocean views, seven food and beverage outlets, four swimming pools (two with swim-up bars), a full-service spa, fitness center, and retail and meeting space. Along with the above amenities, HGV owners and guests will be able to access all of Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort’s amenities, such as the new Enclave beach club, a stylish setting with games and other seaside activities, as well as a waterfront bar with craft cocktails and a tapas-style menu.

HGV worked with the Los Angeles-based interior architecture and design firm, Indidesign, to repurpose 87 rooms within Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort into 74 elegant and contemporary timeshare units. The firm collaborated with HGV to maximize the use of space and elevate the aesthetic of the units to give a modern design with local flare, providing guests with a relaxing, tropical setting.

Owners and guests will enjoy peace of mind with an industry-leading standard of cleanliness and disinfection from check-in to check-out with Hilton CleanStay. As part of the program, guests can expect procedures including Hilton CleanStay Room Seal to indicate that a room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, “knock and go” dropped-off room service and flexible housekeeping options.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hilton Grand Vacations Opens Its First Timeshare Resort in Mexico Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces the opening of its first timeshare resort property in Mexico, La Pacifica Los Cabos by Hilton Club. Located in one of North America’s most exclusive resort destinations, Los Cabos, Mexico, sales for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Lookout for Vision
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
All Three Independent Proxy Advisory Firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – Recommend ...
ViacomCBS Unveils Comprehensive Streaming Strategy and Expansive Slate of Originals Headed to ...
American Water Reports 2020 Results
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
Moderna Announces it has Shipped Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate, mRNA-1273.351, to NIH for ...
Mogo Announces Closing of US$54 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Hilton Grand Vacations to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results