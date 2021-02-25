 

Atlantica to Present Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 1

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 17:42  |  48   |   |   

February 25, 2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fiscal year 2020 before the opening of the market on Monday, March 1, 2021. The information will be published on Atlantica’s website www.atlantica.com.

Atlantica’s CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 8:30 am (New York time). Additionally, the senior management team will hold virtual meetings with investors on March 1 and 2, 2021, at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Energy & Power Conference, on March 2, 2021, at the BofA Securities 2021 Power, Gas and Solar Leaders Conference, and on March 3, 2021, at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Virtual Energy Summit and at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Atlantica's website. Please visit the website 15 minutes earlier in order to register for the live webcast and download any necessary audio software. In order to access the conference call participants should dial: + 1-631-510-7495 (US), +44 (0) 844-571-8892 (UK) or +1-866-992-6802 (Canada), followed by the confirmation code 3687854 for all phone numbers. Atlantica advises participants to access the conference call at least 20 minutes in advance.

A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica’s website approximately two hours after the conference call is completed.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com). 

  

Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martinez-Davis

E  ir@atlantica.com

                  		Investor Relations & Communication

Leire Perez

E  ir@atlantica.com

T  +44 20 3499 0465                                   

               

                                                                                                                             




