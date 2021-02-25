Atlantica to Present Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 1

February 25, 2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fiscal year 2020 before the opening of the market on Monday, March 1, 2021. The information will be published on Atlantica’s website www.atlantica.com.



Atlantica’s CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 8:30 am (New York time). Additionally, the senior management team will hold virtual meetings with investors on March 1 and 2, 2021, at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Energy & Power Conference, on March 2, 2021, at the BofA Securities 2021 Power, Gas and Solar Leaders Conference, and on March 3, 2021, at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Virtual Energy Summit and at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference.