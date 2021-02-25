Ferro Reports Strong Fourth Quarter Performance, Announces Completion of Tile Coatings Systems Divestiture, and Provides Full Year 2021 Guidance
Ferro Corporation (www.ferro.com) is a leading global supplier of technology-based functional coatings and color solutions. Ferro supplies functional coatings for glass, metal, ceramic and other substrates and color solutions in the form of specialty pigments and colorants for a broad range of industries and applications. Ferro products are sold into the building and construction, automotive, electronics, industrial products, household furnishings and appliance markets. The Company’s reportable segments include: Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. Headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, the Company has approximately 5,600 associates globally and reported 2020 sales of $959 million. Included within our employee count are approximately 2,100 employees in our foreign consolidated subsidiaries associated with the Tile Coatings Systems business.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225006086/en/
Conference Call
Ferro will conduct an investor teleconference at 8:00 a.m. EST Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Investors can access this conference via any of the following:
- Webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Investors link at the top of Ferro’s website at ferro.com.
- Live telephone: Call 877-210-0456 within the U.S. or +1 212-231-2924 outside the U.S. Please join the call at least 10 minutes before the start time.
- Webcast replay: Available on Ferro’s Investor website at ferro.com beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on March 2, 2021.
- Telephone replay: Call 800-633-8284 within the U.S. or +1 402-977-9140 outside the U.S. (for both U.S. and outside the U.S. access code is 21991713).
- Presentation material and podcast: Earnings presentation material and podcasts can be accessed through the Investors portion of the Company’s website at ferro.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225006086/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare