 

Energous Partners With e-peas to Advance At-a-Distance Wireless Charging Applications Greater Than 1 Meter

Today Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, announced a partnership with e-peas S.A. (“e-peas”), a leading semiconductor company developing energy harvesting PMICs and extremely low-power microcontrollers, to develop an evaluation board combining e-peas’ power management IC technology with Energous’ radio frequency (RF) solution to support at-a-distance wireless charging applications for smart buildings, industrial IoT sensors, retail electronic displays and more.

Energous and e-peas will develop an evaluation board to support at-a-distance wireless charging applications for smart buildings, industrial IoT sensors, retail electronic displays and more. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As a leader in at-a-distance wireless charging, we are excited to work closely with e-peas, the leading supplier of IoT energy harvesting power management and extremely low-power microcontrollers at the edge, to offer integrated solutions like this board to allow for faster evaluation of distance-based wireless charging,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. “Our WattUp technology is designed for the growing retail, smart building and industrial IoT markets to address concerns around battery life and maintenance logistics.”

“The results of this joint effort between Energous and e-peas will be to introduce the capabilities and advantages of a small form factor, highly integrated solution that will enable charging distances greater than one meter, eventually extending out to several meters,” said Cesar Johnston, COO and executive vice president of Energous Corporation. “The core WattUp technology supporting this evaluation board is an outgrowth of the common architecture we have developed, which emphasizes scalability for all chip, hardware, software and antenna elements of the technical solution. “

Belgium-based e-peas provides energy harvesting and processing solutions to give infinite battery life to wireless devices by increasing the amount of harvested energy and by drastically reducing the energy consumption. Key applications for e-peas solutions include smart buildings, industrial IoT sensors and retail. This evaluation board will allow companies to integrate this technology for testing and evaluation in the smart buildings, wireless sensors market and electronic displays. The wireless sensors market alone is projected to grow nearly 3x in the next four years, from $5B in 2019 to $14.6B by 2025.

