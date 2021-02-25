LeMaitre Q4 2020 Financial Results

 

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q4 2020 results and announced an $0.11/share quarterly dividend.

Q4 2020 Results

  • Sales of $37.5mm, +24% (+3% organic) vs. Q4 2019
  • Op. income of $9.5mm, +94%
  • Op. margin of 25%
  • Net income of $7.0mm, +52%
  • Earnings of $0.34 per diluted share, +51%
  • EBITDA of $11.9mm, +84%
  • Debt paid down $21.5mm to $39.0mm

The Company posted sales growth in the Americas (+35%), Asia/Pac (+12%) and Europe/Middle East/Africa (+9%). The three recent acquisitions (Artegraft, CardioCel and Eze-Sit) led growth in Q4 2020. By product, biologic grafts, valvulotomes and embolectomy catheters drove sales.

Gross margin decreased to 65.0% in Q4 2020 (vs. 66.0% in Q4 2019) primarily due to recent acquisitions and factory transitions.

Operating expenses decreased 1% to $14.9mm in Q4 2020 (vs. $15.0mm). The decline was driven by COVID-related cost-cuts as well as reduced travel and surgeon congresses.

Chairman & CEO George LeMaitre said, “For Q4, record sales combined with expense control to produce healthy bottom-line results and an improved balance sheet. For 2020 we reported 10% sales growth and 36% op. income growth. 2021 marks a decade of yearly dividend growth at LeMaitre.”  

Business Outlook

  Guidance
Q1 2021 Sales $33.8mm - $36.8mm
(Midpoint:+16%)
Q1 2021 Gross Margin 66.7%
Q1 2021 Operating Income $6.8mm - $8.8mm
(Midpoint:+79%)
Q1 2021 Earnings Per Share $0.24 - $0.31
(Midpoint: +78%)

Quarterly Dividend

On February 23, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.11/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2021.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 23, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $15.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 22, 2022, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing 844-239-5284 (+1 512-961-6497 for international callers), using passcode 8429679. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre and the LeMaitre logo are registered trademarks of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre Vascular management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events as well as EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and EBITDA to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that evaluating EBITDA provides an approximation of the cash generating ability of its operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with foreign regulatory requirements to market and sell our products outside the United States; the duration of the lapse in CE mark approval for certain of our devices; the closure of an audit by one of our notified bodies in support of the issuance and/or maintenance of CE marks covering certain of our products or the failure of such audit to be successfully closed; the duration and severity of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, our customers, our suppliers and our company; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; risks related to the integration of acquisition targets; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT: J.J. Pellegrino, CFO, LeMaitre
781-425-1691
jjpellegrino@lemaitre.com

           
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT)        
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      
(amounts in thousands)        
           
      December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
      (unaudited)    
Assets        
           
Current assets:        
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 26,764     $ 11,786  
  Short-term marketable securities     214       20,895  
  Accounts receivable, net     19,552       16,572  
  Inventory and other deferred costs     45,115       39,527  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets     2,618       3,312  
Total current assets     94,263       92,092  
           
Property and equipment, net     15,036       14,854  
Right-of-use leased assets     16,066       15,208  
Goodwill     65,945       39,951  
Other intangibles, net     58,905       24,893  
Deferred tax assets     1,686       1,084  
Other assets     909       259  
           
Total assets   $ 252,810     $ 188,341  
           
Liabilities and stockholders' equity        
           
Current liabilities:        
  Current portion of long-term debt   $ 2,500     $ -  
  Accounts payable     2,394       2,604  
  Accrued expenses     17,525       14,014  
  Acquisition-related obligations     772       2,476  
  Lease liabilities - short-term     1,954       1,757  
Total current liabilities     25,145       20,851  
           
Long-term debt     35,532       -  
Lease liabilities - long-term     14,791       13,955  
Deferred tax liabilities     127       1,179  
Other long-term liabilities     4,643       4,215  
Total liabilities     80,238       40,200  
           
Stockholders' equity        
  Common stock     221       217  
  Additional paid-in capital     114,924       105,934  
  Retained earnings     70,554       57,029  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (1,525 )     (4,007 )
  Treasury stock     (11,602 )     (11,032 )
Total stockholders' equity     172,572       148,141  
           
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 252,810     $ 188,341  
           


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)        
(unaudited)        
                   
    For the three months ended   For the year ended  
    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019  
                   
Net sales $ 37,548     $ 30,170   $ 129,366     $ 117,232  
Cost of sales   13,146       10,262     44,748       37,379  
                   
Gross profit   24,402       19,908     84,618       79,853  
                   
Operating expenses:                
  Sales and marketing   5,912       7,452     23,700       30,339  
  General and administrative   6,076       5,029     22,501       19,055  
  Research and development   2,869       2,499     10,099       9,276  
  Gain on sale of building   -       -     (470 )     -  
                   
                   
Total operating expenses   14,857       14,980     55,830       58,670  
                   
Income from operations   9,545       4,928     28,788       21,183  
                   
Other income:                
  Interest expense   (579 )     -     (1,310 )     -  
  Other income (loss), net   (35 )     260     (122 )     496  
                   
Income before income taxes   8,931       5,188     27,356       21,679  
                   
Provision for income taxes   1,898       575     6,136       3,745  
                   
Net income $ 7,033     $ 4,613   $ 21,220     $ 17,934  
                   
Earnings per share of common stock                
  Basic $ 0.35     $ 0.23   $ 1.05     $ 0.91  
  Diluted $ 0.34     $ 0.23   $ 1.04     $ 0.88  
                   
Weighted - average shares outstanding:                
  Basic   20,380       20,054     20,246       19,813  
  Diluted   20,621       20,484     20,479       20,326  
                   
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.095     $ 0.085   $ 0.380     $ 0.340  
                   


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT)
SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION
(amounts in thousands)                
(unaudited)                
                                 
    For the three months ended   For the year ended
    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
    $   %   $   %   $   %   $   %
Net Sales by Geography                              
  Americas $ 24,008   64 %   $ 17,775   59 %   $ 81,470   63 %   $ 69,359   59 %
  Europe/Middle East/Africa   10,854   29 %     10,001   33 %     39,193   30 %     39,480   34 %
  Asia/Pacific Rim   2,686   7 %     2,394   8 %     8,703   7 %     8,393   7 %
Total Net Sales $ 37,548   100 %   $ 30,170   100 %   $ 129,366   100 %   $ 117,232   100 %
                                 


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT)                
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES                
(amounts in thousands)                
(unaudited)                
                     
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:                
  For the three months ended December 31, 2020                
    Net sales as reported   $ 37,548              
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     (792 )            
    Net impact of acquisitions excluding currency     (5,705 )            
        Adjusted net sales       $ 31,051          
                     
  For the three months ended December 31, 2019                
    Net sales as reported   $ 30,170              
        Adjusted net sales       $ 30,170          
                     
    Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended December 31, 2020   $ 881       3 %    
                     
                     
Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP debt outstanding:                
  As of December 31, 2020                
    Debt as reported   $ 38,032              
    Add back unamortized deferred financing costs     968              
    Adjusted debt outstanding       $ 39,000          
                     
                     
        For the three months ended   For the year ended
        December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA                
  Net income as reported   $ 7,033     $ 4,613     $ 21,220     $ 17,934  
  Interest (income) expense, net     565       (123 )     1,103       (698 )
  Amortization and depreciation expense     2,447       1,441       8,224       5,416  
  Provision for income taxes     1,898       575       6,136       3,745  
                     
  EBITDA   $ 11,943     $ 6,506     $ 36,683     $ 26,397  
                     
  EBITDA percentage increase         84 %         39 %
                     

 

 




