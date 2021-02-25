LeMaitre Q4 2020 Financial Results

Sales of $37.5mm, +24% (+3% organic) vs. Q4 2019

Op. income of $9.5mm, +94%

Op. margin of 25%

Net income of $7.0mm, +52%

Earnings of $0.34 per diluted share, +51%

EBITDA of $11.9mm, +84%

Debt paid down $21.5mm to $39.0mm

The Company posted sales growth in the Americas (+35%), Asia/Pac (+12%) and Europe/Middle East/Africa (+9%). The three recent acquisitions (Artegraft, CardioCel and Eze-Sit) led growth in Q4 2020. By product, biologic grafts, valvulotomes and embolectomy catheters drove sales.

Gross margin decreased to 65.0% in Q4 2020 (vs. 66.0% in Q4 2019) primarily due to recent acquisitions and factory transitions.

Operating expenses decreased 1% to $14.9mm in Q4 2020 (vs. $15.0mm). The decline was driven by COVID-related cost-cuts as well as reduced travel and surgeon congresses.

Chairman & CEO George LeMaitre said, “For Q4, record sales combined with expense control to produce healthy bottom-line results and an improved balance sheet. For 2020 we reported 10% sales growth and 36% op. income growth. 2021 marks a decade of yearly dividend growth at LeMaitre.”

Business Outlook

Guidance Q1 2021 Sales $33.8mm - $36.8mm

(Midpoint:+16%) Q1 2021 Gross Margin 66.7% Q1 2021 Operating Income $6.8mm - $8.8mm

(Midpoint:+79%) Q1 2021 Earnings Per Share $0.24 - $0.31

(Midpoint: +78%)

Quarterly Dividend

On February 23, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.11/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2021.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 23, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $15.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 22, 2022, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing 844-239-5284 (+1 512-961-6497 for international callers), using passcode 8429679. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre and the LeMaitre logo are registered trademarks of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre Vascular management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events as well as EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and EBITDA to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that evaluating EBITDA provides an approximation of the cash generating ability of its operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with foreign regulatory requirements to market and sell our products outside the United States; the duration of the lapse in CE mark approval for certain of our devices; the closure of an audit by one of our notified bodies in support of the issuance and/or maintenance of CE marks covering certain of our products or the failure of such audit to be successfully closed; the duration and severity of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, our customers, our suppliers and our company; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; risks related to the integration of acquisition targets; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,764 $ 11,786 Short-term marketable securities 214 20,895 Accounts receivable, net 19,552 16,572 Inventory and other deferred costs 45,115 39,527 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,618 3,312 Total current assets 94,263 92,092 Property and equipment, net 15,036 14,854 Right-of-use leased assets 16,066 15,208 Goodwill 65,945 39,951 Other intangibles, net 58,905 24,893 Deferred tax assets 1,686 1,084 Other assets 909 259 Total assets $ 252,810 $ 188,341 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 2,500 $ - Accounts payable 2,394 2,604 Accrued expenses 17,525 14,014 Acquisition-related obligations 772 2,476 Lease liabilities - short-term 1,954 1,757 Total current liabilities 25,145 20,851 Long-term debt 35,532 - Lease liabilities - long-term 14,791 13,955 Deferred tax liabilities 127 1,179 Other long-term liabilities 4,643 4,215 Total liabilities 80,238 40,200 Stockholders' equity Common stock 221 217 Additional paid-in capital 114,924 105,934 Retained earnings 70,554 57,029 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,525 ) (4,007 ) Treasury stock (11,602 ) (11,032 ) Total stockholders' equity 172,572 148,141 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 252,810 $ 188,341





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net sales $ 37,548 $ 30,170 $ 129,366 $ 117,232 Cost of sales 13,146 10,262 44,748 37,379 Gross profit 24,402 19,908 84,618 79,853 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 5,912 7,452 23,700 30,339 General and administrative 6,076 5,029 22,501 19,055 Research and development 2,869 2,499 10,099 9,276 Gain on sale of building - - (470 ) - Total operating expenses 14,857 14,980 55,830 58,670 Income from operations 9,545 4,928 28,788 21,183 Other income: Interest expense (579 ) - (1,310 ) - Other income (loss), net (35 ) 260 (122 ) 496 Income before income taxes 8,931 5,188 27,356 21,679 Provision for income taxes 1,898 575 6,136 3,745 Net income $ 7,033 $ 4,613 $ 21,220 $ 17,934 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.23 $ 1.05 $ 0.91 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.23 $ 1.04 $ 0.88 Weighted - average shares outstanding: Basic 20,380 20,054 20,246 19,813 Diluted 20,621 20,484 20,479 20,326 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.095 $ 0.085 $ 0.380 $ 0.340





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT)

SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION

(amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ % $ % $ % $ % Net Sales by Geography Americas $ 24,008 64 % $ 17,775 59 % $ 81,470 63 % $ 69,359 59 % Europe/Middle East/Africa 10,854 29 % 10,001 33 % 39,193 30 % 39,480 34 % Asia/Pacific Rim 2,686 7 % 2,394 8 % 8,703 7 % 8,393 7 % Total Net Sales $ 37,548 100 % $ 30,170 100 % $ 129,366 100 % $ 117,232 100 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC (NASDAQ: LMAT) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth: For the three months ended December 31, 2020 Net sales as reported $ 37,548 Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations (792 ) Net impact of acquisitions excluding currency (5,705 ) Adjusted net sales $ 31,051 For the three months ended December 31, 2019 Net sales as reported $ 30,170 Adjusted net sales $ 30,170 Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended December 31, 2020 $ 881 3 % Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP debt outstanding: As of December 31, 2020 Debt as reported $ 38,032 Add back unamortized deferred financing costs 968 Adjusted debt outstanding $ 39,000 For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA Net income as reported $ 7,033 $ 4,613 $ 21,220 $ 17,934 Interest (income) expense, net 565 (123 ) 1,103 (698 ) Amortization and depreciation expense 2,447 1,441 8,224 5,416 Provision for income taxes 1,898 575 6,136 3,745 EBITDA $ 11,943 $ 6,506 $ 36,683 $ 26,397 EBITDA percentage increase 84 % 39 %







